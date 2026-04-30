AIIMS moves SC against nod for 15-year-old’s pregnancy termination

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has moved a curative plea in the Supreme Court of India challenging its earlier decision that permitted a 15-year-old girl to terminate her 30-week pregnancy. AIIMS told the court that continuing with the termination may not be in the best interest of the minor, arguing that the young mother could face lifelong physical and psychological complications if the pregnancy is ended at such an advanced stage.

A view of the Supreme Court of India (SCI) building, in New Delhi (ANI)

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Hearing the matter, the Supreme Court asked AIIMS to counsel the girl’s parents regarding the medical and emotional implications involved. The court also emphasised that the final decision should rest with the person concerned, underscoring the importance of informed consent in such sensitive cases.

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