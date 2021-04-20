Home / India News / AIIMS RDA writes to Amit Shah, demands strict action against comedian Sunil Pal for 'nefarious' remark
india news

AIIMS RDA writes to Amit Shah, demands strict action against comedian Sunil Pal for 'nefarious' remark

The doctor's association termed the comedian's monologue "nefarious, ill-hearted and ill-conceived".
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 07:55 PM IST
Terming Sunil Pal's comments "blunt lies", the doctors' body said dissemination of those will be extremely dangerous in these times and relegate the faith of patients in the healthcare system.

The AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) has written to Union home minister Amit Shah demanding the strictest steps for the "derogatory and obnoxious" comments by comedian Sunil Pal in an entertainment channel against doctors working in Covid management and treatment.

Terming Pal's comments "blunt lies", the doctors' body said dissemination of those will be extremely dangerous in these times and relegate the faith of patients in the healthcare system.

In the letter, the RDA said frontline healthcare workers and other countrymen are facing the wrath of Covid-19 and everyone is trying their best to alleviate the suffering caused by the recent surge of infections.

"It breaks the heart of all those who have endeared so much, doctors and non-doctors alike when their intentions are questioned and maleficence is spread by denigrating words.

"The recent monologue by comedian Sunil Pal circulated on NBT entertainment channel has pinched the weary nerves of all doctors who have jumped back into this war, often selflessly, and is definitely bound to affect their morale and grit," the RDA said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Lockdown should be last resort': PM Modi urges states in address to nation

India-EU Summit to be held in virtual format on May 8

News updates from HT: DGCA allows banned Boeing 737 Max to fly over India

PM Modi addresses the nation on India's Covid-19 situation | Watch Live

The doctor's association termed the comedian's monologue "nefarious, ill-hearted and ill-conceived".

"His blatant accusations of fraudulent deeds of doctors, comparing doctors to evil creatures of the society and spreading lies about Covid-19 when the whole country is fighting against it, is beyond logic."

Describing doctors as "soldiers" in this battle against the pandemic, the RDA said, "His action warrant the strongest punishment so that we understand that our country is with us as we face this Covid-19 war. The government should ensure that such provocative videos propagating falsified information should be admonished."

"On behalf of the medical fraternity, and all healthcare and frontline workers we demand strongly that strictest steps be taken against his inappropriate conduct at the earliest to prevent unrest amongst doctors and anxiety amongst the affected patients and their family," the RDA letter stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amit shah all india institute of medical sciences
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP