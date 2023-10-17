News / India News / AIMIM Chief Owaisi says Supreme Court upheld parliamentary supremacy on same-sex marriage

AIMIM Chief Owaisi says Supreme Court upheld parliamentary supremacy on same-sex marriage

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Oct 17, 2023 08:56 PM IST

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi supports Supreme Court's refusal to recognize same-sex marriages.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said the Supreme Court has upheld the principle of parliamentary supremacy, reacting to the apex court's refusal to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Mohammed Aleemuddin)
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Mohammed Aleemuddin)

"SC has upheld the principle of parliamentary supremacy. It is not up to the courts to decide who gets married under what law," the Hyderabad MP said on social media platform X. "My faith and my conscience say that marriage is only between a man and a woman. This is not a question of decriminalisation like in the case of 377, it is about recognition of marriage. It is correct that the state cannot extend it to anyone and everyone."

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Same-sex marriage verdict all updates

A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court Tuesday unanimously refused to accord legal recognition to same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act, ruling that it is within Parliament's ambit to change the law for validating such union.

The top court, however, recognised equal rights for queer people and their protection, as it called for sensitisation of the general public about the LGBTQIA community.

Owaisi further said he was concerned about "an observation made from the bench that transgender people can marry under SMA and Personal Laws". He said, "This is not a correct interpretation as far as Islam is concerned, as Islam does not recognise marriage between two biological males or two biological females."

He added: "I agree with Justice Bhat that 'a gender-neutral interpretation of the Special Marriage Act may not be equitable at times and can result in women being exposed to vulnerabilities in an unintended manner'."

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out