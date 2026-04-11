...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

AIMIM snaps ties with Kabir’s party over video clip, BJP rubbishes claim

AIMIM ended its alliance with AJUP in West Bengal after a video alleged leader Humayun Kabir's deal with BJP, raising concerns over Muslim integrity.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 06:48 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

Kolkata: The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Friday snapped its pre-poll alliance with Humayun Kabir’s Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) in West Bengal hours after the Trinamool Congress released a video clip, purportedly showing Kabir striking a “deal” with the BJP.

AIMIM snaps ties with Kabir’s party over video clip, BJP rubbishes claim

“Humayun Kabir’s revelations have shown how vulnerable Bengal’s Muslims are. That AIMIM cannot associate with any statements where integrity of Muslims is brought into question. As of today, AIMIM has withdrawn its alliance with Kabir’s party,” the AIMIM said on X.

According to the unverified video, Kabir was in touch with BJP leaders and mobilising Muslim voters against the ruling TMC in exchange for Rs1,000 crore.

As the video triggered a row, Union home minister Amit Shah rejected suggestions of any BJP link with Kabir, saying the suspended TMC leader and the BJP were “like the North Pole and the South Pole” and could never be together.

Responding to the controversy over the video, Kabir said ,“A video from December 19 is being made viral on April 8. What was CM Mamata Banerjee doing all these days? This is a conspiracy. I will answer them in the high court,” Kabir said.

“As a Pirzada and a secretary of a foundation, I have certain social and religious responsibilities towards society, which are being affected by my political involvement,” Amin wrote in his resignation letter.

 
west bengal aimim
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / AIMIM snaps ties with Kabir’s party over video clip, BJP rubbishes claim
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.