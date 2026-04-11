Kolkata: The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Friday snapped its pre-poll alliance with Humayun Kabir’s Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) in West Bengal hours after the Trinamool Congress released a video clip, purportedly showing Kabir striking a “deal” with the BJP.

AIMIM snaps ties with Kabir’s party over video clip, BJP rubbishes claim

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“Humayun Kabir’s revelations have shown how vulnerable Bengal’s Muslims are. That AIMIM cannot associate with any statements where integrity of Muslims is brought into question. As of today, AIMIM has withdrawn its alliance with Kabir’s party,” the AIMIM said on X.

According to the unverified video, Kabir was in touch with BJP leaders and mobilising Muslim voters against the ruling TMC in exchange for Rs1,000 crore.

As the video triggered a row, Union home minister Amit Shah rejected suggestions of any BJP link with Kabir, saying the suspended TMC leader and the BJP were “like the North Pole and the South Pole” and could never be together.

Responding to the controversy over the video, Kabir said ,“A video from December 19 is being made viral on April 8. What was CM Mamata Banerjee doing all these days? This is a conspiracy. I will answer them in the high court,” Kabir said.

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{{^usCountry}} On the AIMIM’s decision, the suspended TMC legislator said, “He (Owaisi) is free to take his decision. I won’t comment on that. As far as I know they have fielded candidates in 14 seats across Bengal. The last date for filing nominations for both the phases are over. So even if his party wants or my party wants to field candidates independently, it won’t be possible.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the AIMIM’s decision, the suspended TMC legislator said, “He (Owaisi) is free to take his decision. I won’t comment on that. As far as I know they have fielded candidates in 14 seats across Bengal. The last date for filing nominations for both the phases are over. So even if his party wants or my party wants to field candidates independently, it won’t be possible.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kabir, the Bharatpur legislator, was suspended by the TMC for laying the foundation stone of a local mosque modelled after Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid on December 6, 2025. Days later, he launched his own party AJUP to contest the elections in alliance with the AIMIM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kabir, the Bharatpur legislator, was suspended by the TMC for laying the foundation stone of a local mosque modelled after Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid on December 6, 2025. Days later, he launched his own party AJUP to contest the elections in alliance with the AIMIM. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Later in the day Khobayeb Amin, president of AJUP in West Bengal quit the party. He, however, cited different reasons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later in the day Khobayeb Amin, president of AJUP in West Bengal quit the party. He, however, cited different reasons. {{/usCountry}}

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“As a Pirzada and a secretary of a foundation, I have certain social and religious responsibilities towards society, which are being affected by my political involvement,” Amin wrote in his resignation letter.

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