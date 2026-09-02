AIMIM's Syed Asim Waqar joins Congress, says Owaisi-led party fights everyone who wants to remove BJP

In a big setback to Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, its spokesperson Syed Asim Waqar joined the Congress on Wednesday as he accused the Owaisi-led party of actually fighting the parties on-ground who seek to dislodge the BJP.

Rajendra Pal Gautam felicitates former AIMIM national spokesperson Syed Asim Waqar as he joins Congress at the AICC office, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

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Waqar joined the Congress in the presence of AICC in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Rajendra Pal Gautam, UP Congress chief Ajay Rai and AICC Minority Department chairman Imran Pratapgarhi at the AICC Office at 24 Akbar Road in Delhi, news agency PTI reported.

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"Under the leadership of the Leader of the Opposition, Shri Rahul Gandhi, a movement is underway across the country on issues concerning education, employment, students, women, and marginalised sections," Gautam was quoted as saying.

Praise for Rahul Gandhi

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{{^usCountry}} "Rahul Gandhi ji is firmly raising the voice of every section and continuously cautioning the government on every front. Inspired by this, senior leaders from various parties are joining the Congress Party and strengthening the hands of Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Shri Rahul Gandhi," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Rahul Gandhi ji is firmly raising the voice of every section and continuously cautioning the government on every front. Inspired by this, senior leaders from various parties are joining the Congress Party and strengthening the hands of Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Shri Rahul Gandhi," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Launching a sharp attack at the BJP, meanwhile, Waqar termed the party as ‘anti-national’ and said all those who love the country have only one objective which is to dislodge the party and form a secular government which works for the people's interest.

‘AIMIM doing lip service’

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He further said that the AIMIM was doing a lip service by saying the BJP must be removed, while its actions on ground suggest that they are fighting any party that is against the BJP.

"But I felt being in the AIMIM for so many years that we pay lip service by stating that the BJP must be removed but on the ground we don't fight the BJP, we fight the Congress, the SP, we are fighting every other person who wants to remove the BJP," Waqar was quoted as saying.

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"So, I felt that if we keep fighting the opposition and do not allow it to blossom, then we are helping the BJP. I have decided that if we are true nationalists and want to remove the BJP honestly then our objective should be to fight the BJP. If we are fighting the enemies of the BJP then we are friends of the BJP," he added.

Asserting his support for the Congress, he said, “In reality if someone is fighting the BJP across the country it is Congress, Rahul Gandhi and his team.”

Setback for AIMIM

As the national spokesperson of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Waqar was a prominent voice in Uttar Pradesh and known to be close to the party's chief Owaisi.

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His crossing over to the Congress is being seen as a development that can potentially impact Owaisi's bid to make electoral inroads in UP.

Assembly polls are set to take place in Uttar Pradesh early next year with the ruling BJP to face a likely joint challenge from the Samajwadi Party and the Congress.