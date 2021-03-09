Home / India News / Covid-19: Pilots, cabin crew won't fly for 48 hours after getting jab
The aviation regulator said air crew will be monitored for 30 minutes at the Covid-19 vaccination centre for any anaphylactic and idiosyncratic reaction
By Neha LM Tripathi
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday issued a circular stating that all cabin and cockpit (pilots) crew who have been inoculated for Covid-19 or are in the middle of inoculation for the disease will be declared temporarily unfit to fly.

The aviation regulator said air crew will be monitored for 30 minutes at the Covid-19 vaccination centre for any anaphylactic and idiosyncratic reaction, following which, they will be termed medically unfit to fly for 48 hours after getting inoculated.

“We have laid down the protocol for vaccination of the flight crew and it will be applicable with immediate effect,” said Arun Kumar, director general of DGCA.

DGCA said any and every air crew that has no reaction even after 48 hours of getting inoculated, will be declared fit to resume “unrestricted” flying duties.

The circular read, “If, after 48 hours, the pilot experiences any symptoms, he/ she will be reviewed by treating physician/ company doctor or his/her AMA. Such pilots can be declared fit for flying duties provided they are asymptomatic without any medications and a ‘medical cure certificate’ to this effect to be obtained.”

However, DGCA clarified that if the air crew’s “medical unfitness post his/her inoculation is more than 14 days old, then a ‘special medical examination’ will be required to ascertain their fitness for operating flights.”

