Air Force Day: Year gone by challenging yet rewarding, says IAF chief

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari asserted that “the security scenario we face today”, makes it necessary for the air force to show that external forces will not be able to harm the country. “We must demonstrate to the nation that external forces will not be allowed to violate our territory,” Chaudhari said on the occasion of 89th Air Force Day foundation day on Friday.

Chaudhari, who took over as the chief of IAF on September 30, also said that he’s “acutely conscious that I've assumed command at a crucial time”, and pledged “to do all I can to provide you with clear directions, good leadership and the best of resources that I can muster.”

He spoke of all the former chiefs who held the position before him, saluting them “for their visionary leadership as challenges continue to rise so does our strength and resolve to ensure the best possible application of air power.”.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhary said the year gone by was "quite challenging yet extremely rewarding".

"The prompt actions in response to developments in eastern Ladakh was a testament to the Indian Air Force's combat readiness. Our efforts in completing all Covid-related tasks was also a major achievement in support of the national efforts," he said.

The air force chief spoke at length about the men and women who serve the nation today, "they are proud custodians of a legacy of valour, sacrifice and pioneering spirit.”

“It is a great honour for me to stand before you as successor to a great lineage of commanders who charted a course for service and brought us to where we stand today,” he added.

Chaudhuri was addressing the ceremony at Hindon Air Base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane and CDS General Bipin Rawat were also present at the event.

Air force foundation day is celebrated every year on October 8 every year to commemorate the foundation of the air wing of the Indian Armed Forces. This year’s celebrations will pay homage to heroes of the 1971 war by depicting the Tangail airdrop operation.