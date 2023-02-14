Air India-Airbus deal: PM Modi underlines deepening India-France ties

Air India will acquire 250 aircraft, including 40 wide-body planes, from Airbus, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Tuesday at a virtual event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. The Tata Group-owned airline will buy 40 wide-body A350 planes and 210 narrow-body aircraft. Chandrasekaran said a letter of intent has been signed with Airbus for the acquisition of the aircraft.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have built a very good relationship with Airbus. Today I am happy to announce that we have signed a letter of intent to acquire 250 aircraft from Airbus,” Chandrasekaran said.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Modi said the deal reflects the deepening ties between India and France, as well as the successes and aspirations of India's civil aviation sector. He said India and France are positively contributing to issues ranging from security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region to global food security and health security.

"Through our Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN), remote parts of the country are being connected through air connectivity, which is boosting the economic and social development of people," PM Modi said.

He further stated new windows of opportunities are opening up in aerospace manufacturing under India's 'Make in India - Make for the World' vision.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON