Air India announces senior level appointments, Klaus Goersch appointed as COO

Air India on Friday announced a number of appointments with Klaus Goersch as its Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer.

Air India (Representative Photo)

In the newly-created position at the airline, Goersch will oversee flight operations, engineering, ground operations, Integrated Operations Control and cabin crew functions and will be based out of the airline’s new headquarters in Gurugram, said the airline.

Air India said incumbent chief of operations R S Sandhu, who had already extended his service beyond his superannuation date, will transition to an advisory role.

In a release, the airline said that Sandhu’s role would include the focus on the harmonisation of the four Tata Airlines’ operating procedures, the Airbus A350 entry-into-service program and assisting the team in establishing Air India’s new training academy,

Capt Goersch is a licensed B777/787 pilot and has previously held similar positions in both British Airways and Air Canada.

On the appointment of Goersch, Campbell Wilson, Air India CEO and MD, said he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that is valuable to the ongoing transformation at the airline.

“Having worked at some of the best airlines in the world, Klaus brings a wealth of knowledge and experience which is valuable to the ongoing transformation at Air India. At Air India, we remain committed to building top leadership as we continue to invest in all the resources that are required to take the airline to the upper echelons of global aviation,” said Wilson.

The airline further announced the appointment of Manish Uppal, who transitioned from AirAsia India (which is being merged with Air India Express) a few months ago, as senior Vice President for flight operations.

In addition, Capt Henry Donohoe’s role will be retitled as Senior Vice President of ‘safety, security and quality’. His role will be expanded to include Emergency Response, the airline said.

Moreover, the inflight product and service design functions being headed by Sandeep Verma will move to Rajesh Dogra’s Customer Experience portfolio so that Dogra has oversight of all customer interfaces, Air India, said the airline.

Pankaj Handa will lead the ground operations, Choorah Singh has joined as Divisional Vice President of integrated Operations Control, and JuLi Ng will be the Divisional Vice President for cabin crew.

Goersch, Dogra and Donohoe will report directly to Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson.

“These changes have been made to manage succession, streamlining the organisation, optimising talent from within the Tata airline group and positioning it strongly for future growth and success,” Wilson said.

Tata Group, which took control of loss-making Air India in January last year, is in the process of consolidating its airline business.

