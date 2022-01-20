5G roll-out in US: Air India cleared to operate Boeing 777 flights to America

NEW DELHI: Air India was on Thursday cleared to operate its Boeing 777 flights to the US two days after it announced it was cancelling most of its direct flights to and from that country as some of the aviation sector’s biggest names globally sounded an alarm at the expansion of 5G mobile services there.

The alarm came amid the risk the expansion posed to aircraft instruments, impacting at least some commonly used jets such as the Boeing 777.

“The matter regarding B777 flying into the USA has been sorted and Boeing has cleared Air India to operate to the USA on B777,” said an Air India spokesperson. Accordingly, the first Air India flight to New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport took off on Thursday morning. “Other flights leaving in the day are to Chicago and San Francisco.”

Air India said it was making arrangements for the stranded passengers.

On Tuesday, barring flights to Washington, Air India cancelled all others to the US due to the roll-out of the new wireless technology and its possible impact on the aircraft navigation system. Six flights to the US were cancelled on Wednesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration earlier said the aircraft with untested altimeters or that need retrofitting or replacement will be unable to perform low-visibility landings in places where 5G was being deployed.

Radio altimeters provide highly accurate information about an aircraft’s height above the ground. Data from altimeters informs other safety equipment on the plane, including navigation instruments, terrain awareness, and collision avoidance systems.

The US agency on Wednesday issued new approvals for altimeters to allow an estimated 62% of the US. commercial fleet to perform low visibility landings at airports, where wireless companies have deployed 5G C-band.