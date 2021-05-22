Air India data breach: All you need to know

A cyber-attack on the servers of national carrier Air India resulted in a massive data breach on Friday and affected around 4.5 million customers of the airline. Details, including passport and credit card information of these passengers, were compromised in the attack, Air India said in a statement.

“As part of our commitment, we would like to inform you that SITA PSS, our data processor of the passenger service system, recently notified Air India of a data security breach involving personal data of certain passengers, including yours,” the airlines said in a communication to the passengers whose data got stolen.

Here is all you need to know about the Air India data breach:

- The cyber-attack that left millions of passengers from across the world jeopardised involved personal data registered between August 26, 2011, and February 20, 2021, Air India said in a statement.

- “We hereby address to you a personal communication of this data security incident. The breach involved some personal data registered between 26th August 2011 and 20th February 2021 with details that included name, date of birth, contact information, passport information, ticket information, frequent flyer data and also credit cards data,” it said.

- In March, Air India said its data processor SITA PSS had flagged a cyber-attack it was subjected to in the last week of February and said it led to the leak of personal data of some of the national carrier’s passengers.

- Air India, which assured its passengers that there was no evidence of any “misuse” of the data, said it is in touch with regulatory agencies in India and abroad over the attack.

- The airlines also encouraged passengers to change their passwords after the breach, to ensure the safety of their confidential data.

- After the incident, the airline said it secured the compromised servers, engaged external specialists of data security incidents, notified and is in talks with the credit card issuers and reset the passwords of Air India frequent flyer programmes.

“For more information, you can contact on email id aidata.helpdesk@airindia.in, or call on 01242641415 or visit the website www.airindia.in,” Air India said in its communique to the affected passengers.

Currently, other than special flights under the “Vande Bharat” mission, Air India is only operating domestic flights as international travel remains suspended owing to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.