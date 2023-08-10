‘Design comes with our heritage’: Tasneem Ali, who created Air India's new logo

As Tata Group-owned airline Air India unveiled its new logo and plane livery colours on Thursday, its creator Tasneem Ali said that they created a look that is “modern but along with that it also comes with the heritage.”

Speaking to the agencies, Tasneem said, “So when we were re-imagining the brand, we actually looked at elements within the Air India brand world and had a new interpretation of it. The window which has always been on the plane, on the outside, and inside menu card, the iconic Air India window which has been an enduring design symbol with the thing, we took that and re-imagined it.”

“The whole point of the exercise was to create something that is authentically and identifiably Indian, but presented in a very contemporary world-class manner,” she added.

On the previous famous ‘Maharaja’ logo, Tasneem said, “We have defined a role for the Maharaja, given him a relevant place. He's very much there…just like even in the original idea of Maharaja, he was not a part of the logo. He was in the advertising, not the logo. Unfortunately, he crept into the brand identity later but it was never supposed to be like that. So we have defined a significant place for him.”

Air India on Thursday revealed its new logo ‘The Vista’ and its new tail design and theme song. The airline retained the red and white colours, with a dash of purple.

According to Tata Sons Chairman Chandrashekaran, the idea of the new was inspired by the peak of the golden window frame that signifies ‘limitless possibilities’.

“We are focusing on upgrading all human resource aspects... While we have ordered a large number of aircraft… We have to refurbish and get our current fleet in acceptable level... It is going to be a lot of hard work but the path is clear...We know where we want to be... The new logo represents our bold vision,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a press release, the airline said wrote: “Air India is making significant investments throughout the guest experience to elevate its service and to strengthen its position as the preferred airline for travelers flying to, from, and within India.”

