Home / Cities / Air India flight en route Dubai returns to Thiruvananthapuram due to AC issue

Air India flight en route Dubai returns to Thiruvananthapuram due to AC issue

PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Jul 23, 2023 07:42 PM IST

"The plane landed safely. All passengers and crew are fine. A local standby was declared. It was an AC issue," the official said.

An Air India Express flight from the Kerala state capital to Dubai returned, on Sunday, barely a couple of hours after take off due to an issue with the air conditioning system of the aircraft, Thiruvananthapuram airport officials said.

The flight, IX 539, which took off with 178 people onboard -- including the crew -- from at 1.19 PM returned back and landed safely at 3.52 PM. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times/ Representative image)
The flight, IX 539, which took off with 178 people onboard -- including the crew -- from at 1.19 PM returned back and landed safely at 3.52 PM. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times/ Representative image)

The flight, IX 539, which took off with 178 people onboard -- including the crew -- from here at 1.19 PM returned back and landed safely at 3.52 PM, an airport official said.

"The plane landed safely. All passengers and crew are fine. A local standby was declared. It was an AC issue," the official said.

The airline said that flight IX-539 operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai, experienced a technical issue with the air conditioning system after take-off and the operating crew decided to carry out a precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram.

"The airline promptly arranged for another aircraft to ensure a comfortable journey, accommodating all the guests for the rescheduled departure at 1800 hours," an Air India spokesperson said.

Air India Express is committed to providing a safe, reliable, and comfortable travel experience for all guests and apologises for the inconvenience caused on account of the delay, the airline's spokesperson added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out