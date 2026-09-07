Air India Express Singapore-bound flight with 180 on board makes emergency landing in Chennai after technical glitch

An Air India Express flight bound for Singapore from Tiruchirappalli on Monday made an unscheduled landing at Chennai airport after it developed a technical glitch mid-air, airport authorities said on Monday.

The passengers are likely to resume their journey to the destination in an alternate aircraft that has been arranged by the airline (REUTERS)

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The pilot of the aircraft alerted the Air Traffic Controller in Chennai and a local stand-by was announced at the airport in Chennai around 5.40pm, they said.

"All the 180 passengers including the crew are safe. Currently, the Aircraft is on Ground (AOG)." an official told HT on conditions of anonymity.

Due to the incident there was no disruptions on the aircraft operations at the Airport and it remained normal, he said.

The airline's technical team is currently undertaking an assessment of the Air India Express aircraft.

The passengers are likely to resume their journey to the destination in an alternate aircraft that has been arranged by the airline, the official said.

Air India Express is yet to reply to an HT query, seeking comments over the incident at the Chennai airport.

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{{^usCountry}} This is the second incident in a day after a Malaysia Airlines flight bound for Jeddah from Kuala Lumpur was diverted to Chennai on Monday following a technical issue involving its engine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is the second incident in a day after a Malaysia Airlines flight bound for Jeddah from Kuala Lumpur was diverted to Chennai on Monday following a technical issue involving its engine. {{/usCountry}}

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