Monday, Jul 21, 2025
Kolkata-bound Air India flight aborts take-off at Delhi airport due to technical snag

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 21, 2025 08:25 pm IST

The aircraft, with 160 passengers on-board, was on the runway and about to take-off when the issue was detected.

An Air India flight, bound for Kolkata, aborted its take-off at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday evening due to a technical snag.

An Air India Flight bound for Kolkata aborted its take-off at Delhi airport. (X/@Aviationa2z)
The Air India flight AI2403, with 160 passengers on-board, was on the runway and about to take-off when the issue was detected.

“Flight AI2403 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 21 July 2025 has been rescheduled to depart later this evening, necessitated by a technical issue detected during the take-off roll,” an Air India spokesperson said.

The passengers were disembarked after the flight was rescheduled and the airliner is extending support to them, the spokesperson said.

“All passengers have disembarked and our ground colleagues in Delhi are extending support to them. Inconvenience caused to the passengers due to this unforeseen disruption is sincerely regretted,” the statement added.

