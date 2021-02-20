Air India flight suffers minor mishap at Vijayawada Airport, no injuries reported

An Air India flight from Doha suffered a mishap while landing at Vijayawada airport in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. No injuries have been reported yet.

Preliminary reports said that one of the wings of the flight hit an electric pole adjacent to the runway at Gannavaram airport.

Airport Director G Madhusudhan Rao said "All 64 passengers on board the flight and the crew are safe," news agency ANI reported.

More details are awaited.