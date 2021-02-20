Home / India News / Air India flight suffers minor mishap at Vijayawada Airport, no injuries reported
Air India flight suffers minor mishap at Vijayawada Airport, no injuries reported

Preliminary reports said that one of the wings of the flight hit an electric pole adjacent to the runway at Gannavaram airport.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:34 PM IST
An Air India flight from Doha suffered a mishap while landing at Vijayawada airport in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. No injuries have been reported yet.

Preliminary reports said that one of the wings of the flight hit an electric pole adjacent to the runway at Gannavaram airport.

Airport Director G Madhusudhan Rao said "All 64 passengers on board the flight and the crew are safe," news agency ANI reported.

More details are awaited.

