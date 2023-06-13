Air India off-rosters 2 pilots for allowing woman friend into cockpit

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByNeha LM Tripathi
Jun 13, 2023 04:38 PM IST

The incident comes a month after Air India grounded another pilot for inviting a woman friend into the cockpit of a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27

Air India has off-rostered two pilots operating from Delhi to Leh for violating safety norms by allowing entry of a “woman friend” into the cockpit on June 3, an official close to the matter said on Tuesday.

An official said that the matter was formally reported by a male crew upon the flight landing in Delhi. (Representative Image)

This comes a month after the airline grounded another pilot for inviting a woman friend into the cockpit of a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27. The incident was first reported by HT in April.

“The (latest) incident took place on AI 445 last week after the flight took off from Delhi. Both the pilots have been off-rostered since then,” an official close to the matter said. “The friend is a senior helicopter pilot who was travelling as a passenger,” the official added.

A second official requesting anonymity said, “The matter was formally reported by a male crew upon landing in Delhi.”

While officials said that the incident was reported to the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), there was no clarity if the DGCA had taken any action against them.

“This is not an uncommon scenario, and it is not limited to Air India. Pilots across the airlines have been allowing their friends just for a chat keeping safety of the passengers in mind,” a former Air India pilot told HT.

An Air India spokesperson said, “Air India has a Just Culture approach to all safety related events and has a zero tolerance for deliberate breaches of regulations. Such breaches are dealt with on a serious basis and sanctions will be imposed on those who are in breach of the regulations.”

An industry expert, requesting anonymity, said, “There should be no excuses given for not following rules.”

