Air India Phuket-Delhi flight drops 300 feet after turbulence; 10 passengers, 4 crew injured

Air India airlines on Tuesday said that its flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a turbulence-related event that caused a momentary change in the aircraft's altitude. The sudden drop in the altitude caused minor injuries to a few passengers and crew members, it said.
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A total of 14 people onboard, including 10 passengers and 4 crew members, are said to have suffered injuries in the Air India flight turbulence incident. They have been shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and India Spinal Injury Centre in Vasant Kunj.
The pilot reported that the aircraft suddenly dropped about 300 feet during the flight likely caused by a turbulence or an updraft/downdraft. The flight took off from Phuket at 8:25 am and landed in Delhi at 11:50 am, according to data on flightradar24.com.
The aircraft landed safely at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport where all passengers and crew disembarked safely, Air India said, adding that no serious injuries were reported.
The injured requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport, the airlines said.
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News agency PTI, citing sources, has reported that 12 people on-board suffered injuries.
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News agency PTI, citing sources, has reported that 12 people on-board suffered injuries.
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