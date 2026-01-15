Air India plane first hit by Iran airspace closure, then its engine sucks object, gets damaged

A video, seemingly captured by a passenger who was on board the aircraft, showed the aircraft stationed on the tarmac and surrounded by on ground staffers. The damaged to the engine could also be seen in the video.

An Air India spokesperson said upon landing in Delhi, the aircraft encountered a foreign object while taxiing amid dense fog. The aircraft's right engine was damaged.

A New York-bound Air India aircraft's engine was damage on Thursday after sucking in a container upon return to Delhi, following a diversion caused by the Iranian airspace closure.

“Air India confirms that Flight AI101, operating from Delhi to New York (JFK), was forced to return to Delhi shortly after takeoff due to the unexpected closure of Iranian airspace, which impacted its planned route. Upon landing in Delhi, the aircraft encountered a foreign object while taxiing in dense fog, resulting in damage to the right engine," the Air India spokesperson said.

The aircraft was safely positioned to the designated parking stand, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew on board, the spokesperson added.

The aircraft has been grounded for a thorough investigation and necessary repairs will be carried out, the spokesperson said, adding that this may cause potential disruptions on select A350 routes.

"Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers and is proactively assisting them with alternative travel arrangements and refunds, as preferred. Safety remains the paramount priority for Air India, and the airline is committed to providing support during this time," the statement added.

This comes close on the heels of an engine snag incident which led to a midair turnaround of an Air India plane going to Maharashtra's Mumbai from Delhi.

An issue with one of the engines forced an Air India plane bound for Mumbai to return to Delhi on December 22 morning after being airborne for about an hour.

Also Read | Oil pressure zero, engine shut: Midair scare for Mumbai-bound Air India plane The plane made an air turn back as during flap retraction after take-off, the flight crew observed low engine oil pressure on the right hand engine, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The aircraft, a Boeing 777, was reportedly carrying around 355 people.

"The crew operating flight AI887 from Delhi to Mumbai on 22 December decided to return to Delhi shortly after take-off due to a technical issue as per standard operating procedure," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement, without detailing what the technical issue was.

The DGCA issued a ‍statement on the incident and said the Air India aircraft was “involved in Airturnback as during flap retraction after take-off, the flight crew observed low engine oil pressure on Engine No. 2 (Right-Hand engine).”

Shortly thereafter, the engine oil pressure dropped to zero, DGCA said and added that crew shutdown the No.2 engine following the procedure and aircraft landed safely at Delhi.