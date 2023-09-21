Air India’s A350 aircraft fleet chief pilot Captain Sandeep Gupta dies of dengue

Air India’s long-range A350 aircraft fleet chief pilot Captain Sandeep Gupta, 53, died of dengue in New Delhi on Wednesday evening, two airline officials said.

Captain Sandeep Gupta (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Captain Gupta, who was battling dengue, was rushed to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon...where he passed away,” said one of the officials who did not want to be named.

Gupta was appointed Air India’s A350 aircraft fleet chief pilot last year as part of the airline’s efforts to strengthen its fleet and improve operations. The move coincided with Air India’s talks with Airbus for the induction of A350 planes following the Tata Group’s takeover of the loss-making airline last year.

Gupta joined Air India in 1988 and was earlier the chief pilot of its Airbus A320 fleet until 2022 and in charge of Air India’s Central Training Establishment in Hyderabad. Gupta is survived by his widow and two children. A colleague remembered Gupta as a jovial person, who will always be missed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON