Air India to refund full amount to all passengers affected by Delhi-San Francisco flight

Air India will offer full refunds to 216 passengers on a Delhi-San Francisco flight that made an unscheduled two-day stop in the remote Russian town of Magadan this week after the plane developed engine problems. The Tata Group-owned carrier had to fly a second plane - from Mumbai to Magadan and then on to the United States - to rescue the stranded pax and 16 crew members. The Air India flight at the San Francisco International Airport.(PTI)

The replacement AI173 flight left Mumbai Wednesday afternoon, reached Magadan early Thursday morning and touched down in San Francisco shortly after noon on the same day.

"We will fully refund the fare for the journey and, in addition, provide a voucher for future travel to the passengers on Air India," senior airline executive Rajesh Dogra said.

The airline had earlier said passengers would be given maximum on-ground assistance, including help with clearing immigration formalities, on landing at the San Francisco airport. "Air India thanks government agencies, regulatory authorities and our staff and partners (for) supporting our endeavour to bring our passengers to SFO… and in providing them care while in Magadan, Russia."

What happened?

On Tuesday, flight AI 173 departed from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport at 12:05 am (IST). It was to reach San Francisco at 7 pm (local time) but was forced to land at the Sokol airport near Magadan at 1.30 pm (local time) after an issue with one of its engines.

On Wednesday Air India said a team had been flown out from Mumbai to support passengers since the airline does not have an office in the eastern Russian town.

The plane carrying staff also carried essentials, like food and water.

Visuals shared online earlier had showed the stranded passengers had been placed in dormitories and hostels near the airport because hotels were fully booked.

Russian news agency Sputnik quoted a regional minister as saying women with children and pregnant women were accommodated in the dormitory of a medical college.

Air India was assisted by Rossiya Airlines, one of Russia’s oldest and largest carriers.

The ferry flight took off from Mumbai early Wednesday and reached Magadan by midnight.

