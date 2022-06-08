Air panel bans coal as a fuel in NCR from 2023
New Delhi: The use of coal as fuel for industrial, domestic and other purposes will be banned across Delhi-NCR from January 1 next year, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) said on Wednesday — a move that came after the panel sought suggestions on a permanent solution to the bad air crisis in the region.
The commission said the phasing-out process will begin from October this year. To be sure, this ban does not cover thermal power plants.
“Emissions from heavily polluting fuels like coal for various industrial, domestic and miscellaneous purposes contribute significantly to the degradation of air quality in the NCR and adjoining areas and accordingly a consistent need has been felt to switch over to lesser polluting and cleaner fuel in the NCR,” a statement released by the commission said.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, CAQM said the ban on the use of coal as fuel will come into effect from October 1 in regions where infrastructure and supply for piped natural gas (PNG) are already available. For regions where such PNG supply is still not available, the ban will come into effect from January 1, 2023. The CAQM held a meeting in this regard on June 3.
Several suggestions earlier received by CAQM were related to the banning of coal. The body constituted an expert group to examine and deliberate upon all such suggestions. In its report, the expert group strongly recommended phasing out heavily polluting fossil fuels such as coal, and mandating cleaner fuels to the extent possible.
The pollution monitoring body said in its statement: “Shifting of industries to PNG/cleaner fuels has been a high priority area for the commission and to this effect, considering the need to optimally balance the imperatives of sustainability of operations as also the emissions from use of various types and categories of fuels that have a direct bearing on the air quality… statutory directions have already been issued for permissible fuels for industrial applications in the NCR.”
While farm fires and emissions from firecrackers result in heavy concentrations of PM2.5 ultra-fine particles in the Capital’s air every year, particularly in the winter months, pollution caused by vehicles and coal also heavily contribute to the bad air crisis.
The Union government issued an ordinance in 2020 to replace the Supreme Court-appointed environment pollution control authority with CAQM, with sweeping powers spanning five north Indian states to monitor and act against sources of air pollution. The ordinance was issued by the Centre as per its commitment to the apex court.
A study conducted by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) titled ‘Assessment of Industrial Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR’ in 2020, which was also quoted by CAQM, showed that seven major industrial districts in the National Capital Region – Alwar, Bhiwadi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, Panipat and Sonipat – had an estimated coal usage of up to 1.4 million tonne by industries. The majority of these were small and medium-scale industries.
“We need to understand that if we want to clean the air in Delhi, we will have to work towards cleaning the air in NCR because we will not be able to get any results in isolation. Our study highlighted that pollution from these small and medium scale industries is a significant contributor to pollution in the region,” said Nivit Kumar Yadav, programme director (industrial pollution), CSE, who also headed the 2020 study.
Sunil Dahiya, an analyst with the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), said that while this move to phase out coal as a fuel in small and medium industries and domestic use was a welcome step, the commission should also focus on large thermal power plants.
“This is definitely a welcome move but why is CAQM silent on the bigger coal consumers, which are power plants? They were directed to retrofit technology to control pollution and have missed multiple deadlines over the last few years. Now, the new deadline is 2022, December, and apart from two power plants, most are too far away from achieving even this deadline. The commission should also take cognisance on these big players,” said Dahiya.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics