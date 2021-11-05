Air quality deteriorates to ‘severe category’ across Haryana after Diwali

The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Haryana deteriorated to the “ severe category” on Friday even as the government banned the sale and use of firecrackers in 14 of its districts in the National Capital Region ahead of Diwali. But violations of the ban were reported across the state as firecracker bursting peaked on Thursday evening.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Jind recorded the worst AQI (490) in the state followed by Gurugram 474, Rohtak 448, Panipat 447, Bhiwani 433, Faridabad 428, Hisar 421, and Sonipat 406. Panchkula recorded the lowest AQI of 155 in the moderate category.

The air quality in Haryana started deteriorating after September 25 with a rise in stubble burning cases.

Low temperatures and stubble burning for quickly clearing fields for the next cropping season in the agrarian states of Punjab and Haryana are among the causes of deterioration in pollution levels around this time of the year in Delhi and surrounding areas.