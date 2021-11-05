Delhi pollution worsens post Diwali; Ayurvedic herbs to help you deal with it

As air quality in Delhi post Diwali celebration has been recorded in the "hazardous" category, it is advised by experts to minimize your exposure to pollutants and strengthen your lungs with a set of Ayurveda herbs. There are certain herbs and spices that will not only ensure good lung health but also keep respiratory ailments at bay.

While the pollution levels in the capital have already been in rise amid stubble burning, the bursting of crackers on Diwali degraded the air quality further. Several people complained of itchy throat and watery eyes as Delhi skies were enveloped by a thick layer of smog, according to reports

If you too are bearing the brunt of post Diwali pollution, you may try these Ayurveda remedies suggested by an expert for relief.

There are certain herbs from Adusa, Banafsha and Choti Kateri that are known for their anti-inflammatory and anti-asthmatic properties and are highly beneficial for those who have developed breathing difficulties as pollution levels rise sharply Diwali night onwards.

"Adusa is one of the most effective herbs recommended by Ayurveda, for taking care of respiratory tract ailments, boosting good lung health, and keeping pneumonia, bronchitis and sinus in control. Its is antitussive, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties help in healing. The leaf juice of Adusa is the most common home remedy for cough and respiratory diseases," says Vikas Chawla, Ayurveda Pharmacist and Founder and Director, Vedas Cure.

People who are suffering from asthma and other respiratory diseases can take herbs like Banafsha and Choti Kateri, according to the Ayurveda expert.

"Banafsha has also been proven as sedative, diuretic, anti-asthmatic. The herb is a purple flower. Choti Kateri, another effective herb can be taken in a powder form, but less in quantity," says Chawla.

The Ayurveda expert also suggests using common kitchen spices for boosting lung health amid the deteriorating air quality index post Diwali.

"Other common spices found in kitchen for boosting lung health are powder of saunt, black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, and mulethi for faster and longer relief in warm water two times a day," says Chawla. He adds that the mixture can also be taken by healthy individuals to boost their lung immunity and develop strength.

