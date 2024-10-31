Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Air quality plummets as Delhi residents flout firecracker ban

ByHT News Desk
Oct 31, 2024 11:06 PM IST

The city's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 327 at 9pm.

The skies of Delhi were lit as people defied the ban on firecrackers to celebrate Diwali in the national capital.

People burst crackers on the occasion of Diwali at Pandav Nagar in New Delhi on October 31.(Ajay Aggarwal/ Hindustan Times)
People burst crackers on the occasion of Diwali at Pandav Nagar in New Delhi on October 31.(Ajay Aggarwal/ Hindustan Times)

Firecrackers were busted in several areas including Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Chhatarpur, Jaunapur, East of Kailash, Saket, Rohini, Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh, Vikas Puri, Dilshad Garden, Burari and many other neighbourhoods of east and west Delhi saw firecrackers being burst.

Delhi's air quality on Thursday evening dipped to “very poor” category, with levels expected to worsen later tonight.

Also Read | Delhi's air quality takes a nosedive: Check AQI in your area

The city's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 327 at 9pm.

The air quality in several areas such Alipur, Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Aaya Nagar, Bawana, Burari, Mathura Road, IGI Airport, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Narela, Patparganj, Rohini, Shadipur, Sonia Vihar, Wazirpur, Mandir Marg, Nehru Nagar, Najafgarh was recorded in "very poor" category, data from the National AQI published by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

Earlier today, Delhiites woke up to a sky shrouded in a thick layer of smog. The air in Anand Vihar, a major terminus, was extremely polluted, with the AQI in the “severe” category.

At 8 am, Anand Vihar's average AQI (PM10) was recorded at 419, while maximum was 500.

Also Read | Delhi's AQI tanks as air disaster looms on Diwali

Every year, Delhi’s skies rumble with the sounds of firecrackers that explode across the city with no intervention from enforcement authorities despite far-ranging curbs on their manufacture, sale and use.

This results in a deadly cocktail — emissions from these firecrackers, laden with toxic chemicals like barium, sulphur and lead, dovetail with the already steep levels of local pollutants and smoke from farm fires.

Delhi saw clearer skies and brighter weather on Diwali in 2023, with an AQI of 218, showing improvement from levels in past years—312 in 2022, 382 in 2021 and higher figures before that, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

The CPCB classifies AQI between 0-50 as “good”, between 51 and 100 as “satisfactory”, between 101 and 200 as “moderate”, between 201 and 300 as “poor”, between 301 and 400 as “very poor”, and over 400 as “severe”.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //