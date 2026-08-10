Airbus team to assist AAIB probe into Air India Phuket-Delhi turbulence case

An Airbus team will travel to Delhi to assist the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in its investigation into the Phuket-Delhi turbulence incident that injured 17 people on board last week.

The pilot, in the preliminary defect report (PDR), also mentioned technical issues with the aircraft, they said. (Representational Photo/Reuters)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Air India flight AI 2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, experienced a sudden loss of altitude of around 300ft during cruise, leading to panic on board.

Also read | Did pilot of turbulence-hit Phuket-Delhi flight fail dope test? Air India says results not shared yet

Airbus team to assist AAIB probe

The matter was classified as a serious incident by the government. The investigation is being conducted by the AAIB under ICAO Annex 13. As per standard operating procedures, France’s air accident investigation agency BEA (Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety), along with aircraft manufacturer Airbus, will join the investigation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“In accordance with ICAO Annex 13, Airbus is providing technical assistance to the relevant investigating authorities. We are actively supporting the airline and will provide further information as it becomes available. A team of specialists is being dispatched to assist with the investigation,” an Airbus spokesperson said.

Pilots off roster as probe continues

Meanwhile, the pilots of the flight were off-rostered pending the investigation, while the pilot-in-command’s (PIC) preliminary drug test returned “non-negative”, people aware of the development said.

The pilot, in the preliminary defect report (PDR), also mentioned technical issues with the aircraft, they said.

“The PDR mentioned that the autopilot disconnected. It also mentioned a stall warning and a flight control Electronic Centralized Aircraft Monitor (ECAM) message,” one of the officials, requesting anonymity, said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Air India has reportedly written to Airbus about the technical issues.

The airline’s spokesperson however did not comment on the development.

The confirmatory report of the PIC is expected by Tuesday, officials said. To be sure, the First Officer was cleared in the preliminary tests.