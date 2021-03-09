Airlines can take action against passengers not wearing masks: Delhi HC
The airlines are free to take action and put passengers on the no flyers list if they do not wear masks despite warnings, a Delhi high court judge has said after taking a suo motu (on his own) cognisance of improper mask use and violations of social distancing norms on an Air India flight from Kolkata on March 5.
“In the event of any passenger being unwilling to follow this protocol prior to the flight taking off, the passenger should be offloaded without delay. If a passenger, despite being reminded more than once in flight, refuses to follow this protocol, action should be taken against the passenger in accordance with the guidelines issued by the DGCA [Directorate General of Civil Aviation] or Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, including placing the passenger on a ‘no-fly’ regimen, either permanently or for a stipulated, sufficiently long, period,” justice Hari Shankar said. He cited “the stubbornness of the fellow passengers in wearing masks below their chins” on the flight.
Also Read | Plea to delay judicial exam till lawyers get vaccinated transferred to new bench
The court asked the DGCA to put up on its website the guidelines and protocols for the passengers and cabin crew. It directed all airlines to ensure written instructions regarding the protocol to be followed be given to passengers along with the boarding passes. The court added the instructions should include the measures that could be taken against passengers in case of violations of the protocol. It said the passengers should be sensitised regarding their responsibility.
Shankar said the in-flight crew shall carry out periodical checks of the aircraft to ensure all passengers are complying with the protocol, especially regarding masks. “...masks should be worn as directed by governmental instructions, covering the nose and mouth, and not worn merely covering the mouth or below the chin.”
The court said the resurgence of Covid-19 cases after they showed signs of ebbing is completely unconscionable. “Passengers in a flight are in a closed air-conditioned environment, and, even if one of the passengers suffers from Covid, the effect on other passengers could be cataclysmic,” it said. “It is a matter of common knowledge that being within arm’s length distance of a Covid carrier, even if he is asymptomatic and is merely speaking, is more than sufficient to transmit the virus.”
Shankar said there may be a medical necessity for some passengers for not wearing the mask and such cases must be the exception after due and strict assessment. He directed the airlines to ensure such passengers are isolated and kept at a safe distance from others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sexual harassment case: EC directs suspension of Tamil Nadu SP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikita, Shantanu, get protection from arrest till March 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition keeps up heat in Houses on fuel prices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand upheaval: What went wrong with Trivendra Singh Rawat?
- Unhappiness had been brewing in the state party unit since 2018, a year after Rawat took over, but things gathered momentum last month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED probes Punjab MLA, son-in-law for alleged links to international drugs racket
- The central agency has registered two cases a few weeks back to investigate money laundering.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decoding Tamil Nadu’s reservation policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India most favourable market for solar energy: ISA report
- India has set an ambitious target of 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030 with 175 GW deployment by 2022. This is the world’s largest expansion policy according to the report.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The significance of Trichy for the DMK in TN polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Satisfaction in giving nod': Justice Chandrachud on permanent commission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM files nomination from Majuli seat for 1st phase of Assam polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED raids Punjab MLA, 8 others over ‘links with drug syndicate’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Discontent among MLAs may have triggered Rawat’s ouster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt explores privatisation of 90 railway stations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lancet publishes phase 2 trial data in boost for Covaxin’s safety credentials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 million vaccine doses delivered in a day: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox