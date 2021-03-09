IND USA
The court was hearing a petition filed by one of the candidates who is going to appear for the examination.(HT FILE)
india news

Plea to delay judicial exam till lawyers get vaccinated transferred to new bench

Justices Manmohan and Asha Menon said let the plea be listed before a bench headed by the chief justice as it has the roster of public interest litigation.
PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 02:43 PM IST

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday transferred to another bench a plea seeking to postpone Delhi Higher Judicial Service Main Examination-2019, scheduled to be held on March 13-14, till the COVID-19 vaccination drive for lawyers is complete.

Justices Manmohan and Asha Menon said let the plea be listed before a bench headed by the chief justice as it has the roster of public interest litigation (PIL).

"Senior advocate P P Malhotra states that though the petitioner has filed the petition in his individual name, yet it is in the nature of PIL. According to the roster, all the PILs are to be listed before the bench headed by the chief justice. Let it be listed before Division Bench-I on March 12," the court said.

The court was hearing a petition filed by one of the candidates who is going to appear for the examination.

In the plea, the petitioner said he is suffering from severe medical conditions, leaving him at risk of serious and life-threatening complications if he contracts coronavirus.

Senior advocate Malhotra, representing the petitioner, said all the candidates are in the age group of 32 to 47 years and mostly suffering from blood pressure and diabetes problems, and let the lawyers get vaccinated then the exam can be held after a month.

"It is a serious issue. Everyone's safety is important,” he said.

On being asked by the court if the petition was in the nature of PIL, the counsel said it can be treated as a PIL as it was affecting everyone.

The petition, filed through advocates Aditya Kapoor, Kushal Kumar, Harsh Ahuja and Akash Deep Gupta, sought quashing of February 18 notification issued by the Delhi High Court notifying the schedule of the examinations on March 13 and 14.

The petitioner said he is a meritorious and middle-aged person who is suffering from severe health problems of cancer and had undergone radiation therapy with administration of chemotherapy doses and is currently having an extremely weak immunity.

He said he is at a higher risk of severe complications from contracting coronavirus.

The plea claimed that the notice is violative of the fundamental rights by forcing the candidates, like the petitioner, to risk their health and safety in the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said many states, including Delhi, are witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases and there are more than 1,701 active cases in the national capital as of March 4, 2021, and around 240 new cases per day are getting detected on a daily basis.

"In view of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in many states, including Delhi, the conduct of main exams in the month of March 2021 would unjustly expose the candidates, including the petitioner to the high risks of contracting coronavirus.

"It is also submitted that many candidates, including the petitioner for the exam, are of matured age and most of them also have compromised immunity due to various ailments,” the petition submitted.

It also referred to recent suo moto cognisance taken by the high court on the demand for vaccinating judges, court staff and lawyers on a priority basis and said it might be possible that the issue of vaccination is decided by the central government soon and it would allow lawyers to get vaccinated and thereby diminishing the risk of contracting the virus.

"The absence of any urgency to conduct the main examinations and presence of the risks involved in conducting the examinations thus call for the postponement of the main examinations," the petition said.

The result of the preliminary examinations was declared on February 13 last year, wherein 280 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Main Examination (Written)-2019.

The CB-CID has registered an FIR against the accused under sections 354-A(2) (sexual harassment) and 341, 506(1) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu prohibition of harassment of women Act 1998 against the SP and the first accused — the special DGP law and order, who is sent on leave.(AP)
india news

Sexual harassment case: EC directs suspension of Tamil Nadu SP

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 04:34 AM IST
This comes a day after the SP was transferred to a non-election post after receiving the approval of the ECI as the model code of conduct is in place in Tamil Nadu, which faces assembly elections on April 6.
The judge said no coercive action will be taken till March 15 against Muluk and co-accused Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob, whose pre-arrest bail plea, was also heard simultaneously.(Twitter/@nikitajacob)
india news

Nikita, Shantanu, get protection from arrest till March 15

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 01:50 AM IST
Delhi Police’s special cell, while opposing Muluk’s anticipatory bail plea, alleged before Additonal Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana that he participated in a conspiracy that “stretched across continents and covered people of multiple nationalities”.
In the Lok Sabha, several Congress members were in the Well, demanding a rollback of the fuel price hikes. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam members were seen standing at their seats as other opposition leaders joined the protest.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Opposition keeps up heat in Houses on fuel prices

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 01:42 AM IST
In both the Houses, while the government and the Chair suggested that the issues related to fuel prices could be addressed during the debate on demand for grants and the finance bill, opposition parties pressed for an immediate and exclusive discussion on the matter.
File photo: Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
india news

Uttarakhand upheaval: What went wrong with Trivendra Singh Rawat?

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 01:16 AM IST
  • Unhappiness had been brewing in the state party unit since 2018, a year after Rawat took over, but things gathered momentum last month.
Enforcement Directorate logo.(File photo)
india news

ED probes Punjab MLA, son-in-law for alleged links to international drugs racket

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 01:07 AM IST
  • The central agency has registered two cases a few weeks back to investigate money laundering.
HT Image
india news

Decoding Tamil Nadu’s reservation policy

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:19 AM IST
Chennai: The Supreme Court, while examining the constitutional validity of the Maratha reservation a day ago, also sought views of the states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to reexamine the 50% cap on reservation
Uttar Pradesh has a solar energy potential of 22300 MW which the Yogi government has decided to harness to meet the target of 10700 MW by 2022.(HT Photo)
india news

India most favourable market for solar energy: ISA report

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:18 AM IST
  • India has set an ambitious target of 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030 with 175 GW deployment by 2022. This is the world’s largest expansion policy according to the report.
HT Image
india news

The significance of Trichy for the DMK in TN polls

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Chennai The road to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)’s mega party conference along the Trichy highway on Sunday was dotted with party flags and larger-than-life cut-outs of Dravidian movement leaders E V Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, C N Annadurai, M Karunanidhi and current party chief M K Stalin
The justice Chandrachud-led bench was hearing a clutch of petitions by around 60 women army officers who have complained against fixing of allegedly arbitrary criteria to deny them permanent commission when the judges and the lawyers had a brief exchange about “role reversal”.(HT Archive)
india news

'Satisfaction in giving nod': Justice Chandrachud on permanent commission

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 04:07 AM IST
“I can very well remember authoring this judgment and delivering it just before the lockdown. When I can see 365 women officers granted permanent commission and there are more officers who are going to get it exactly after a year of this judgment, there is a great sense of satisfaction for a judge,” said justice Chandrachud.
HT Image
india news

CM files nomination from Majuli seat for 1st phase of Assam polls

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:51 PM IST
GUWAHATI The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition alliance led by the Congress are yet to announce their chief ministerial candidates in the elections to the Assam assembly to be held in three phases, starting March 27
HT Image
india news

ED raids Punjab MLA, 8 others over ‘links with drug syndicate’

By Neeraj Chauhan and HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:49 PM IST
New Delhi/Chandigarh The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided premises belonging to Punjab lawmaker Sukhpal Singh Khaira and his son-in-law Inderveer Singh Johal along with seven others for allegedly being part of an international drug smuggling syndicate having links in Pakistan and the UK as well as a human trafficking racket, agency officials familiar with the development said
HT Image
india news

Discontent among MLAs may have triggered Rawat’s ouster

By Sunetra Choudhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 11:49 PM IST
New Delhi The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) decision to remove Trivendra Singh Rawat a year before the polls appears to be a move to quell intraparty resentment against the chief minister, people aware of the developments said on Tuesday
Railways, which runs the fourth-largest such network in the world, set the ball rolling in 2019 on letting private companies run and operate certain stations in a public-private partnership (PPP) model.(Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)
india news

Govt explores privatisation of 90 railway stations

By Anisha Dutta, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 04:25 AM IST
The Railway Board, in a letter reviewed by HT, sought the opinion from all principal chief security commissioners of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and all zonal railways on how the security infrastructure for the 90 stations should be set up.
The study also reported findings from a long-term follow-up of phase 1 participants, which showed antibodies to persist for at least three months.(HT file)
india news

Lancet publishes phase 2 trial data in boost for Covaxin’s safety credentials

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 04:21 AM IST
The results were previously announced on December 23, but have now been peer-reviewed and published.
India aims to deliver 300 million doses to the most at-risk due to their jobs or health factors.(Bloomberg)
india news

2 million vaccine doses delivered in a day: Govt

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 04:14 AM IST
The Prime Minister’s principal secretary PK Misra chaired a review meeting with the chief secretaries of all states and union territories as well as top officials from ministries and departments of health, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and Niti Aayog.
