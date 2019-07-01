Airport operators to provide security to intl airlines flying to India

In a move that could earn them an estimated monthly business of Rs 10-15 crore additional revenue , the ministry of civil aviation has allowed airport operators in the country to provide security to international airlines flying to India in competition with local airlines.

Foreign airlines operating in India have had to hire Indian counterparts for security services that include screening of check-in baggage, and frisking at boarding gates in case of a high security alert being sounded, ground handling, transportation of baggage and manning of check-in counters.

With over 100 foreign airlines operating in India, the business was distributed between six Indian airlines, IndiGo. Vistara, Spicejet, Air India, Go Air and Air Asia. Now, private airport operators such as Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL)and the state-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) can compete for the business .

“The business was limited to Indian airlines only and following the shutting down of Jet Airways, many international airlines were finding it difficult to find staff in India to perform various duties. There are private airports operators who have staff at airports and AAI also has enough strength to provide such service. This will bring competition in the market and help airport operators to get more revenue,” a civil aviation ministry official said on condition of anonymity.

Jet Airways, which closed operations on April 18 in the face of a financial crunch, had written to the civil aviation ministry that it was unable to provide security to foreign airlines and terminated the agreements with effect from May 10.

