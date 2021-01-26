Airports Authority of India celebrates 72nd Republic Day with fervour

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) celebrated the 72nd Republic Day by hoisting the national flag at Delhi Air Traffic Services Complex here on Tuesday.

AAI Chairman Arvind Singh was the chief guest at the event, which was organised by following social distancing norms amid Covid-19. The chairman also received the Guard of Honour at the event.

"On the 72nd #RepublicDay. celebrations, Arvind Singh, Chairman, #AAI unfurled the flag at Delhi Air Traffic Services Complex in presence of AAI Board Members, @aaiRedNR and other senior AAI officials," the AAI tweeted.

"We are investing to build 100 airports, either existing ones or new ones, add 100 more airports to the number of airports in the country in the next 4-5 years. We will be stepping that up slowly because this year was a year of a financial challenge because of the pandemic. Slowly the situation will improve," said Singh.

The AAI has taken all precautionary measures during the Covid-19 pandemic and managed its airports for the smooth functioning of air traffic.

"Domestic flying is coming back to normal and almost touching pre-Covid-19 level," the AAI Chairman said.

The AAI owns and manages some 125 airports and 26 civil enclaves at defence airfields and provides air traffic services over the entire Indian airspace and adjoining oceanic areas.

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today. On this day, the country adopted the Constitution of India in 1950.

The national flag was unfurled at Rajpath in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries including Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Republic Day parade was commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisth Seva medal, General Officer Commanding Delhi Area.

Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area were the Parade, Second-in-Command.

Apart from tableaus of Armed forces, tableaus from different states and ministries and departments of the Central government and Paramilitary Forces were displayed during the annual parade.

