Ajit dada Amitabh Bachchan of state politics, everyone thinks...: Supriya Sule

Nationalist Congress Party working president Supriya Sule, in her first press meet after her elevation inside the party, on Friday cleared the air once again about cousin Ajit Pawar's status in the party and proposal from elsewhere as said Ajit Dada is the Amitabh Bachchan in the Maharashtra politics. "It's like how everyone wants Amitabh Bachchan in their films," Supriya Sule said commenting on Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarjkar's claim that he made an offer to Ajit Pawar to join the Shinde-Fadnavis government. Read | Sharad Pawar proposes Opposition strategy against BJP for 2024 Lok Sabha election

Supriya Sule said everyone wants Ajit Pawar in their parties like everyone wants Amitabh Bachchan in their films.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Everything of Amitabh Bachchan, his voice, his photo, his autograph sells. If dada is Amitabh Bachchan of Maharashtra politics, what is the problem with that," Supriya Sule said.

On the recent advertisement by the Shiv Sena (Shinde Sena) claiming that Eknath Shinde is more popular than Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister -- which created ripples in the state politics, Supriya Sule said he and Ajit Pawar were trying to find out who was this "well-wisher" who spent crores of rupees to publish advertisements.

On the issue of a united opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election in which her party is emerging as a key player because of Sharad Pawar's role, Supriya Sule said, "India is the largest economy and democracy of the country. Now economy is not doing well, you don't need me to tell that. What about democracy? Why should there not be an united opposition. We don't need a face for that. Manmohan Singh ji did a wonderful job for the 10 years."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON