Man tries to enter NSA Ajit Doval's residence, detained: Report

Security forces on Wednesday detained a man who tried to enter the residence of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in Delhi.

The special cell of the Delhi Police is questioning the man

According to available reports, the man had come in a car and stopped at the gate of the NSA's residence.

“The man from Karnataka has been handed over to police and the Intelligence Bureau. He appears to be mentally unsound,” a source in Delhi Police said.

