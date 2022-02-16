Home / India News / Man tries to enter NSA Ajit Doval's residence, detained: Report
Man tries to enter NSA Ajit Doval's residence, detained: Report

  • Ajit Doval residence: According to preliminary reports, the man who tried to enter the NSA's residence is from Karnataka and appeared to be of unsound mind. 
File photo of NSA Ajit Doval.
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 12:26 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Security forces on Wednesday detained a man who tried to enter the residence of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in Delhi. 

The special cell of the Delhi Police is questioning the man

According to available reports, the man had come in a car and stopped at the gate of the NSA's residence. 

“The man from Karnataka has been handed over to police and the Intelligence Bureau. He appears to be mentally unsound,” a source in Delhi Police said. 

This is a developing story.

(With inputs from bureau)

Wednesday, February 16, 2022
