Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Ajit Pawar confirms income tax raids on firms, shares 'only grief'
india news

Ajit Pawar confirms income tax raids on firms, shares 'only grief'

Published on Oct 07, 2021 01:05 PM IST
File photo of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Thursday that some firms related to him were raided by the income tax department earlier in the day. Pawar said he has no complaint, but feels bad over similar action taken against his relative's firms.

"It is true IT has raided a few firms related to me. It is their right... I don’t know whether they were conducted for political purposes or they want more information as we have been paying taxes on time," the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader told reporters in Mumbai.

"However, my only grief is that they conducted raids on the premises related to my three sisters. One of them stays in Kolhapur and other two in Pune," he added.

The deputy chief minister said he could not understand the reason behind raids on them.

"If raids were conducted because they are my sisters, then people of the state should think about the level the central agencies are being misused," said Pawar.

RELATED STORIES

Pawar's name had surfaced in a money laundering case involving Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank in July. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had attached assets worth 65.75 crore belonging to a sugar mill in Satara district in connection with the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ajit pawar income tax raid income tax dept
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Two killed in another targeted attack on civilians in Kashmir

Lakhimpur violence: SC asks UP govt to file status report on arrests

News updates from HT: At 109.25, petrol price crosses all-time high in Mumbai 

CJI-led Supreme Court bench hears Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP