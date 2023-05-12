'Even in dreams…': Ajit Pawar’s jibe over Shinde, Fadnavis not resigning

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Friday said there is no need to demand resignation from Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, this in wake of the Supreme Court verdict on Sena vs Sena tussle.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar.

“Don't even dream that the CM and deputy CM would resign on the basis of morality. There is a huge difference between former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the current people”, Pawar told reporters when asked about Uddhav Thackeray's demand for the resignation of the incumbent CM. On Thursday, the Supreme Court had said then Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari had erred in concluding that Uddhav Thackeray had lost majority after revolt by Eknath Shinde. It had also said that the governor had no objective materials to call for a floor test. Referring to Uddhav Thackeray, the Supreme Court had said it could have reinstated him had he refrained from resigning from his post after the rebellion by Shinde faction.

The Uddhav faction had termed the SC verdict a vindication and called for Shinde's resignation. "Supreme Court has said that the Shiv Sena Shinde group's Whip is illegal...The current govt is illegal and formed against the Constitution," Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut had said. Ahead of the top court verdict, Ajit Pawar had expressed condidence that there is no threat to the Shinde-Fadnavis government as long as it enjoys the majority of 154 MLAs in the House. "Many call this government unconstitutional. But as long as they have the support of 145 MLAs, there is no danger", he had said, triggering fresh speculations whether he and his faction would extend support to the BJP in case the MLAs who joined Shinde were to be disqualified.

