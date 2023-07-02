NCP crisis LIVE: Sharad Pawar to hold meeting on July 5 after Ajit Pawar switch
Ajit Pawar LIVE: NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as Maharashtra's deputy CM in the Shinde government on Sunday.
Ajit Pawar LIVE updates: Nationalist Congress Party's senior leader Ajit Pawar joined the Maharashtra government as CM Eknath Shinde's deputy on Sunday. After Pawar, senior NCP leaders Dilip Walse Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal were among other eight leaders to take oath as ministers in the Shinde cabinet.
The development came as Pawar met some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence in Mumbai earlier. Later, he reached Raj Bhawan, where the swearing ceremony took place in the presence of CM Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and governor Ramesh Bais, as well as supporters of Shinde faction and the BJP.
Earlier, Pawar announced that he wanted to step down as Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra and would like any party post. “I was never interested in working as Leader of Opposition but accepted the role on demand of the party MLAs. Assign me any post in the party organisation and I will do complete justice to whatever responsibility given to me,” he had said at a party event on Wednesday.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 08:18 PM
NCP to hold meeting on July 5 to discuss developments
In the wake of nine NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, joining the Eknath Shinde government, party chief Sharad Pawar has convened a meeting on July 5 in Mumbai to discuss the developments and the future course of action, its state unit chief Jayant Patil said on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party to become the deputy chief minister, while eight other NCP leaders were sworn in as ministers in the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 07:47 PM
Aaditya Thackeray's 4 takeaways as NCP splits
Former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday said the political developments of Maharashtra -- the split of the Nationalist Congress Party with Ajit Pawar joining the BJP-Shinde government -- indicates once again that chief minister Eknath Shinde is incompetent. Read more
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 07:46 PM
When did it all start? Tracing Ajit Pawar's long history of revolt and rebellion
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that they were already aware of the recent move by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and few party MLAs to join the NDA-led Maharashtra government. Read more
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 07:21 PM
NCP convenes metting of office bearers, district presidents, taluka presidents, and more on July 5
Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil has on Sunday announced that the party has called for a meeting of all office bearers, district presidents, taluka presidents, and heads of all frontal organizations at YB Chavan on July 5.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 07:10 PM
'Congress won't be affected…our alliance with Uddhav Thackeray is still on': Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Ajit Pawar joining BJP and taking oath as Maharashtra deputy chief minister said, "There won't be any effect on Congress, there is no question about that...we're still in opposition, our alliance with Uddhav Thackeray Faction & NCP is still on...” (ANI)
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 06:49 PM
Who will be NCP's ‘reliable face’?
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar in a press conference held in Pune on Sunday, confidently responded to a question about the "reliable face" of the party. With a touch of enthusiasm, Pawar raised his hand and declared, "Sharad Pawar." Read more
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 06:22 PM
NCP appoints Awhad as LoP in Maha Assembly
The Nationalist Congress Party appointed Jitendra Awhad as Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly after incumbent LoP Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde government as deputy chief minister on Sunday.
The MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa in neighbouring Thane district said NCP state unit president Jayant Patil had appointed him chief whip of the party and LoP in the Assembly.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 05:46 PM
‘I’m with sir': Jayant Patil extends support to Sharad Pawar
Amid the Maharashtra assembly fiasco, NCP MLA Jayant Patil has shared a picture of him with party chief Sharad Pawar and captioned it in Marathi, "I'm with sir'.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 05:29 PM
‘BJP’s washing machine resumed': Jairam Ramesh's sly jibe over NCP crisis
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took note of the recent development in the Maharashtra politics amid Ajit Pawar jumping ship to join the state assembly as the second deputy chief minister. He said, “Clearly the BJP's Washing Machine has resumed its operations. A number of new entrants into the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra today had been facing serious corruption charges with ED, CBI and Income Tax authorities after them. Now they have all got a clean chit. The Congress will intensify its efforts to free Maharashtra from the clutches of the BJP.”
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 05:21 PM
‘Pawar saheb said Modi will be PM in 2024’: Newly sworn-in Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujpal
Minutes after being sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar on Sunday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for inspiring him to join the NDA government. Read more
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 04:48 PM
Sharad Pawar says Ajit's rebellion individual; 'happy that PM Modi...'
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar disowned Ajit Pawar and his rebellion and said the party did not endorse Ajit Pawar's action and it was his individual decision. Read more
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 04:38 PM
Have everyone's blessings: Ajit Pawar claim without taking Sharad Pawar's name
Maharashtra's new deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday made an explosive claim making it clear that they have the support of the Nationalist Congress Party. Read more
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 04:20 PM
Akhilesh Yadav reacted to NCP crisis, alleges BJP of ‘doing this time to time’
Reacting to the recent NCP crisis in Maharashtra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that it is one of BJP's ‘experimentation’ which it does from time to time.
“BJP does this from time to time, first they did this in Madhya Pradesh, and then in Maharashtra, but people are watching this,” he said.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 04:07 PM
Right after swearing in, Ajit Pawar changed his Twitter bio to…
Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has updated his bio on his Twitter account after joining the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government. His new bio now reads 'Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra' along with 'Former LoP, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly'.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 03:58 PM
Ajit Pawar downplays Oppn unity after taking oath as Maha dy CM
Ajit Pawar on Sunday said the “Opposition trying to come together…But they have different situations in each state, there is no output in meeting.”
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 03:52 PM
'Thought we should support development': Ajit Pawar
'We thought we should support development..': Ajit Pawar said Sunday while addressing the media after taking oath as Maharashtra's deputy CM.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 03:44 PM
Ajit Pawar's NCP camp was ‘upset’ with Sharad Pawar? What MLAs said
Some of the MLAs who accompanied Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) senior leader Ajit Pawar to the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, ahead of the dramatic swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, said they were “upset” with the party chief Sharad Pawar’s “unilateral” decision to share the stage and ally with Congress Rahul Gandhi at the Opposition unity meeting in Patna last month, news agency ANI reported.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 03:38 PM
Ajit Pawar changes Twitter bio soon after taking oath in Shinde cabinet
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 03:31 PM
Watch: Sharad Pawar leaves from his residence in Pune
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 03:27 PM
Ajit Pawar's move ahead of Lok Sabha, Maharashtra assembly election next year
Assembly polls in Maharashtra are likely to be held around October next year, some months after the Lok Sabha elections.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 03:21 PM
Watch: NCP leader Praful Patel leaves from Raj Bhavan, Mumbai
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 03:12 PM
‘Earlier double engine, now triple engine govt in Maha’: Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said Sunday that now the state will be run by a “triple engine government” - an upgrade from the earlier ‘double engine government’ - a reference used by the Bharatiya Janata Party to emphasise its rule at the Centre as well as state assemblies.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 03:06 PM
Uddhav camp's ‘back stab’ jibe amid NCP crisis in Maharashtra
Amid the NCP crisis, Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and spokesperson Anand Dubey, said Sunday, “The leaders who were in the opposition and used to criticise the government until yesterday, have joined the same government today. Today BJP wanted Ajit Pawar, so they took him, but we should not forget that BJP has a history to stab in the back.”
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 03:02 PM
Photo: Maha CM Eknath Shinde, deputy Fadnavis and Pawar at Raj Bhavan
Governor Ramesh Bais was also present on the occasion on Sunday.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:59 PM
Photo: Maharashtra deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:55 PM
List of MLAs took oath as ministers with Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar has been sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra for the third time since 2019. Here's the list of rest of the leaders.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:52 PM
Aditi Tatkare takes oath as minister
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:49 PM
‘Let them have their way’: Sanjay Raut's flak over Ajit Pawar jumping ship
The senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said he talked to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and added that people will not tolerate this ‘game’ for long.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:45 PM
'More than 40 MLAs supporting Shinde govt': Maha minister Sudhir Mungantiwar
Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, said Sunday that “More than 40 MLAs are extending support to the government. Almost the entire NCP will be joining…”
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:43 PM
NCP crisis: Hasan Mushrif takes oath as minister
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:42 PM
Senior NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil takes oath as minister
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:36 PM
Senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal takes oath
Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal took oath as minister in the Shinde cabinet in Raj Bhavan on Sunday.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:32 PM
Ajit Pawar swears in Maha deputy CM
Ajit Pawar has taken the oath as Maharashtra deputy CM.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:31 PM
Ajit Pawar, 9 other MLAs to be sworn in shortly
Maharashtra govenror Ramesh Bais entered the Darbar Hall in Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. The swearing in ceremony is expected to start in the next few minutes.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:29 PM
Watch: Visuals from Raj Bhavan, Mumbai where Pawar's oath ceremony likely shortly
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:26 PM
‘Just had a talk with Sharad Pawar, he said…’: Sanjay Raut on NCP crisis
Amid NCP crisis, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday tweeted, "Some people have taken up the task of cleaning up Maharashtra politics. Let them have their way. I just had a talk with Mr. Sharad Pawar. He said ‘I am strong. We have the support of the people. We will rebuild everything again with Uddhav Thackeray’. Yes, people will not tolerate this game for long."
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:23 PM
Why are NCP MLAs upset with Sharad Pawar?
Some MLAs accompanying NCP leader Ajit Pawar to Raj Bhawan were “upset” with Sharad Pawar’s “unilateral” decision to share stage and ally with Rahul Gandhi at the opposition unity meet in Patna, news agency ANI reported citing sources.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:20 PM
'Ajit Pawar and other MLAs will be sworn in': Maha BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said Sunday that Ajit Pawar and other NCP MLAs have come to Raj Bhawan where an oath ceremony will be held.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:13 PM
'Don't know the reason': Sharad Pawar on Ajit's meeting with Shinde
“I do not know exactly why this meeting has been called but being the leader of the Opposition, he (Ajit Pawar) has the right to call a meeting of MLAs. He does that regularly. I don't have much detail about this meeting,” NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
- Sun, 02 Jul 2023 02:08 PM
NCP leader to meet Maha CM shinde, may join govt
Ajit Pawar is en route to meet Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde in Raj Bhawan on Sunday. While the reason for the meeting has not yet been disclosed, it is speculated that he may join the Shinde government.