Have everyone's blessings: Ajit Pawar claim without taking Sharad Pawar's name

Maharashtra's new deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday made an explosive claim making it clear that they have the support of the Nationalist Congress Party. Without naming Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar said he has the blessings of everybody. "This includes everyone. You will wait and see. We are the NCP. We will fight elections with the NCP symbol. There is no reason to worry," Ajit Pawar said. "We will run the NCP efficiently, strengthen it further. What I have said is official," Ajit Pawar said exuding confidence over the numbers that he claims to have. Ajit Pawar said NCP has joined the BJP-Shinde government in Maharashtra, not he and some MLAs

The NCP has so far maintained that the official stand is Ajit Pawar's action does not have sanction from the party leadership and they did not know anything. As Ajit Pawar called a meeting just ahead of his swearing-in, Supriya Sule, Praful Patel -- the two working presidents -- attended th meeting. Praful Patel was even present at the swearing-in and at the press conference of Ajit Pawar.

On the meeting, Sharad Pawar claimed ignorance and said Ajit Pawar can call a meeting of the MLAs. While Sharad Pawar's statement on Ajit Pawar taking the oath as a deputy chief minister is awaited, Ajit Pawar's claim is he has the support of everyone. By everyone, he hints at uncle Sharad Pawar too, Ajit Pawar hinted without however taking any name.

Ajit Pawar said the opposition is trying to come together but dismissed any such grouping with different interests which is a huge statement against his uncle Sharad Pawar's leadership. Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule recently went to Patna to attend the opposition's meet. But Ajit Pawar said if an alliance can be made with Shiv Sena, an alliance can be formed with the BJP as well.

