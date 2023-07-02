‘Let them have their way’: Sanjay Raut's flak over Ajit Pawar jumping ship

Criticising the move by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar to join the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said this ‘game’ will not be tolerated for long. He said some people have taken up the task of ‘cleaning up’ Maharashtra politics, ‘let them have their way’. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut(ANI)

“I just had a talk with Mr. Sharad Pawar. He said ‘I am strong. We have the support of the people. We will rebuild everything again with Uddhav Thackeray’. Yes, people will not tolerate this gam for long,” Raut said in a tweet in Marathi.

Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra – third time since 2019 – in a sudden development about which there was absolute silence in Maharashtra political circle until Sunday morning.

However, he has not joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, and as per his claims, he joined the state government with the support of 40 MLAs.

