‘Principles be damned’: Priyanka Chaturvedi calls BJP ‘political opportunist’ amid Ajit Pawar debacle

ByHT News Desk
Jul 02, 2023 03:14 PM IST

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said BJP should be the last party to talk about ideological alliances.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid the swearing-in of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minster along with other MLAs as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government. Calling BJP a ‘political opportunist’, Chaturvedi said it should be the ‘last party to talk about ideological alliances’.

“They (BJP) are just political opportunists wanting power at any cost. With the latest development in Maharashtra, those MLAs who were corrupt & were jailed are now being sworn in as ministers!” she said in a tweet.

In a sudden development about which there was absolute silence in Maharashtra political circle until Sunday morning, Pawar sworn in as dy CM of Maharashtra – third time in the current state assembly – in the middle of ‘Ajit dada, hum tumhare saath hai’ slogans by his supporters.

