NCP crisis LIVE: Supriya Sule arrives for meeting called by Sharad Pawar

Ajit Pawar news Live Updates: As the Maharashtra political drama rumbles on, the split factions of the Nationalist Congress Party will meet on Wednesday in a show of strength. NCP chief Sharad Pawar has called for a meeting of MLAs as well as other party workers at 11am at the Y B Chavan Centre at Nariman Point. Meanwhile, deputy CM Ajit Pawar has summoned all the legislators at 1 pm to the Mumbai Education Trust in Bandra.

Mumbai: NCP leader Supriya Sule arrives at the party office in Mumbai. (PTI)

The separate meetings could be a turning point in the battle for the ‘real’ NCP. Sharad Pawar on Monday expelled MPs Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel for “anti-party activities”. Nine other NCP leaders have also joined the Maharashtra government as ministers.

The first cabinet meeting of the three-parties coalition between Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP led by Ajit Pawar was held at Mantralaya, where portfolio distribution was discussed.

On Sunday, Jitendra Awhad was made the Leader of Opposition in Assembly replacing Ajit.