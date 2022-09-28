Ajmer Dargah dewan welcomes govt decision to ban PFI

JAIPUR: The Ajmer Dargah dewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Wednesday welcomed the decision to declare the Popular Front of India (PFI) as an unlawful organisation under the (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) for its alleged terror activities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said this action has been taken to comply with the law and prevent terrorism, and it should be welcomed by all.

“If the country is safe then we are safe, the country is a bigger than any institution or idea and if someone talks about breaking this country, breaking the unity and sovereignty here, talks about spoiling the peace of the country, then he has no right to live in this country,” he said.

He said that for the past several days, there have been continuous reports of anti-national activities of PFI and the ban is in the interest of the country.

“I myself had first demanded the government to ban PFI two years ago today,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}