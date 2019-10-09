e-paper
Ajmer Dargah’s former caretaker arrested for pronouncing triple talaq

This is first such case in Rajasthan after the Parliament passed a law in July to punish those who practice instant divorce.

india Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Teh accused used to work as a caretaker at the dargah of Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer.
The accused used to work as a caretaker at the dargah of Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer.
         

The police in Rajasthan’s Ajmer on Wednesday arrested a 60-year-old man who allegedly pronounced triple talaq on his 26-year-old wife.

The accused identified as Salimuddin alias Salim who used to work as a caretaker of the famous Ajmer Dargah was absconding for the last two months.

“He was booked on August 7 for allegedly harassing and pronouncing triple talaq on his 26-year-old wife,” Ajmer’s superintendent of police Kunwar Rashtradeep said.

According to reports this is first such case in Rajasthan after the Parliament passed a law in July to punish those who practice instant divorce.

The police had initially lodged the FIR under section 498-A (cruelty against married women) of IPC. They later invoked sections of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 after seeking legal opinion.

In the FIR, the victim said that she had met Salimuddin through a common friend. He made several fake promises to her at the time of marriage but later started torturing her and in August he pronounced triple talaq.

A senior police official who requested anonymity said that after verifying the allegations with the eyewitnesses, Salimuddin was booked under the new law.

“The accused and victim got married in 2017 and, according to the woman, Salimuddin started harassing her a month after the wedding,” said the police officer.

The new law makes instant talaq a cognizable offence, with provisions for up to three years’ imprisonment, along with a fine.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 23:35 IST

