Akasa Air to soon allow pets on board, bookings open from Oct 15

Updated on Oct 06, 2022 02:06 PM IST

Akasa Air's fleet size will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft, it stated.

Akasa Air was founded by late stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala along with aviation industry veteran Vinay Dube.
Akasa Air was founded by late stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala along with aviation industry veteran Vinay Dube.
ByIshika Yadav | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Newly launched carrier Akasa Air will soon allow pets to fly with them. The booking for the same will start from October 15, whereas the first available Akasa Air flight with pets permitted onboard will take off on November 1. While Air India, Jet Airways, SpiceJet and Vistara already allow pets on board, IndiGo and Air Asia do not offer such a facility unless it's a service animal such as a guide dog for a blind man.

Akasa has previously stated that it is aggressively scaling up operations and will cross 250 flights per week by October 10, 2022, covering nine routes. The airline, in a statement, said it is adding Delhi as its sixth destination, connecting Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, starting October 7, with the induction of fifth aircraft in the fleet. Besides, it will also commence an additional daily flight on the Ahmedabad-Bengaluru route from October 7.

Akasa Air's fleet size will be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023 and over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft, it stated.

The airline, backed by late stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala along with aviation industry veteran Vinay Dube, launched its operations on August 7 with a flight to Ahmedabad from the financial capital. Since then, it has expanded the route network to Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru.

With PTI inputs

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ishika Yadav

    A journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital and broadcast media, Ishika Yadav covers Indian Politics, World News and Human Interest pieces for Hindustan Times.

