Akhada Parishad split down the middle weeks after seer’s death

The apex body of Hinduism’s 13 monastic orders, the Akhada Parishad, suffered a major split on Thursday with half of its members distancing themselves from an upcoming meeting to elect a new governing body and naming their own office bearers.

Seven influential akhadas announced a new president, general secretary and working committee members to steer the apex body, drawing an angry response from Akhada Parishad officials.

“The appointment of the new working committee of the Akhada Parishad was done in an open and transparent manner, which augurs well for the seer community,” said Mahant Ravindra Puri, a member of Maha Nirvani Akhada who was named president of the Akhada Parishad by the rebel faction.

He said the meeting and appointment of the new office bearers was done under acting president Devendra Shastri so it was a legal electoral process.

But the current office bearers of the Akhada Parishad dismissed the new appointments and called them illegal.

“Actual meeting regarding the election of Akhada Parishad new working committee has already been announced and convened at Baghambari Math in Prayagraj raj on October 25. So, the decision and election of new working committee along with president and general secretary will only take place there only. The majority of Akhadas and saints are with us only,” said Hari Giri Maharaj, the Akhada Parishad general secretary.

Niranjani Akhada secretary Ravindra Puri Maharaj also termed the rebel faction’s appointments as “inappropriate” and questioned how the meeting could be held without current office bearers of the Akhada Parishad.

The open rebellion indicates a deepening of the crisis roiling the Akhada Parishad after the death of its erstwhile chief, Mahant Narendra Giri, on September 20 by alleged suicide. The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the death, and has arrested three people named in the seer’s suicide note.

Giri, an influential figure with ties to top politicians, had controlled the Akhada Parishad and the Baghambari Gaddi Math in Prayagraj for 15 years. On October 5, Giri’s successor at the Baghambari Math was announced but swirling speculation about his suicide note, veracity of his will and circumstances before his death prevented the Akhada Parishad from naming its chief.

Giri’s death also sparked a tussle between members of the Akhada Parishad for control of the powerful body that has a decisive say in key Hindu festivals and events, such as the Mahakumbh.

This is the first split in the Akhada Parishad in almost a decade. The body split into two factions in 2010 but the warring groups reconciled three years later.

The seven akhadas were led by Shri Panchayati Maha Nirvani Akhada, which has thousand of seers and followers.Three Bairagi Akhadas — Nirmohi, Digambar and Nirvani — who played a major role in fanning the rebel faction, also backed the move.

Since the Mahakumbh in Haridwar in April-May 2021, the three Bairagi Akhadas have been demanding representation in the Akhada Parishad working committee , general secretary post , land allocation and other facilities at par with the Juna and Niranjani Akhadas -- the two biggest constituents of the Akhada Parishad who have traditionally steered the body.

They claimed support from Maha Nirvani, Nirmal and Bada Udasin Akhadas.

“Bairagi Akhada has been raising issues of due representation at the Akhada Parishad. It’s a decision of seven Akhadas done in the interest of the body, and we are now representing Akhada Parishad,”said Mahant Rajendra Das of Nirmohi Ani Akhada, the newly elected general secretary of Akhada Parishad.

But the rebel faction was condemned by major members of the Akhada Parishad, including the Juna Akhada , Niranjani Udasin Akhada,Agni and Aahwan Akhada.

“Any meeting is called after 15 days prior information. This meeting as well as election procedure is illegal and violative of Akhada Parishad rules and regulations. We term the new working committee as void and the Akhada Parishad meeting at Prayagraj will discuss this issue in length. Action may also be taken against those who violate the Akhada Parishad constitution,” said Hari Giri Maharaj.

Akhada officials from both sides indicated at a major showdown at the October 25 meeting in Baghambari Math, the seat of the former chief Giri. The exact strength of each side will be clear at the event, they added.

Noted Akhada and Kumbh follower Mahesh Parikh, who has written a book on the subjects’ histories, said that political ,social and financial power that wrest with Akhada Parishad has led to the current division.

“Its quite surprising that within a month of the death of Akhada Parishad president Narendra Giri, Akhada Parishad has broken into two factions.Now, the Prayagraj meeting will decide the outcome as two biggest Akhadas ,Juna and Niranjani,” said Parikh.

