Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Akhil Gogoi on his release: ‘Pressure of executive is not permanent’
india news

Akhil Gogoi on his release: ‘Pressure of executive is not permanent’

The Raijor Dal chief was arrested on December 12, 2019, from Jorhat, at the height of the anti-CAA protests in Assam, as a "preventive measure"
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, who has served 567 days in prison for his role in the anti-CAA agitation in Assam. (ANI Photo)

“My release is a turning point for the judiciary”, Akhil Gogoi, the member of legislative assembly from Assam’s Sibsagar, told reporters on Friday, adding that the “pressure of the executive is not permanent”. Gogoi said the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court’s verdict will serve as a milestone for all those arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the NIA Act.

"My case proves the gross misuse of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the NIA Act. The verdict will be a milestone for those arrested through the misuse of the two legislations," the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act activist was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Gogoi, who has served 567 days in prison for his role in the anti-CAA agitation in Assam, said the investigative agency wanted to connect him to a 2013 case but were unable to because the court verdict was already out. "Even on Thursday, the NIA wanted to slap a fresh case but by the time they reached the court with the appeal, the verdict was already out," he said.

Also Read: Offered bail by NIA for joining RSS, BJP, says jailed Assam activist Akhil Gogoi

"When they took me into custody, their only question was whether I would join the RSS. Not once had they asked anything about my alleged links with Maoists. My CIO D R Singh never spoke about red rebels before me. He said that if I joined the RSS, I would be released in 10 days,” Gogoi stated

"When I replied in negative, he offered me to join the BJP and become a minister. I refused that too. He then said that I would be jailed for 10 years," he added.

The Raijor Dal chief was arrested on December 12, 2019, from Jorhat, at the height of the anti-CAA protests in Assam, as a "preventive measure" keeping in view the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. His three associates Jagajit Gohain, Bhupen Gogoi, and Bhaskarjit Phukan were also arrested the next day. Their cases were later handed over to NIA and they were booked under the stringent UAPA for their alleged role in the violent protests and possible Maoists links.

Special NIA judge Pranjal Das ruled that his speeches did not abet violent activities and dismissed all charges against him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akhil gogoi national investigation agency anti caa protests 2019
TRENDING NEWS

Alien memes erupt on Twitter after sonic boom in Bengaluru on World UFO Day

Mom who compared daughter’s 35k Gucci belt with school belt wears it with sari

People play Jenga in moving train, viral video stuns people

Timelapse video shows gummy bears melting in Canadian heatwave
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP