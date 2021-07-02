Akhil Gogoi on his release: ‘Pressure of executive is not permanent’

“My release is a turning point for the judiciary”, Akhil Gogoi, the member of legislative assembly from Assam’s Sibsagar, told reporters on Friday, adding that the “pressure of the executive is not permanent”. Gogoi said the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court’s verdict will serve as a milestone for all those arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the NIA Act.

"My case proves the gross misuse of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the NIA Act. The verdict will be a milestone for those arrested through the misuse of the two legislations," the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act activist was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Gogoi, who has served 567 days in prison for his role in the anti-CAA agitation in Assam, said the investigative agency wanted to connect him to a 2013 case but were unable to because the court verdict was already out. "Even on Thursday, the NIA wanted to slap a fresh case but by the time they reached the court with the appeal, the verdict was already out," he said.

"When they took me into custody, their only question was whether I would join the RSS. Not once had they asked anything about my alleged links with Maoists. My CIO D R Singh never spoke about red rebels before me. He said that if I joined the RSS, I would be released in 10 days,” Gogoi stated

"When I replied in negative, he offered me to join the BJP and become a minister. I refused that too. He then said that I would be jailed for 10 years," he added.

The Raijor Dal chief was arrested on December 12, 2019, from Jorhat, at the height of the anti-CAA protests in Assam, as a "preventive measure" keeping in view the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. His three associates Jagajit Gohain, Bhupen Gogoi, and Bhaskarjit Phukan were also arrested the next day. Their cases were later handed over to NIA and they were booked under the stringent UAPA for their alleged role in the violent protests and possible Maoists links.

Special NIA judge Pranjal Das ruled that his speeches did not abet violent activities and dismissed all charges against him.