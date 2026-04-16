‘Akhilesh ji mere mitr hai’: PM Modi's banter at SP chief during Lok Sabha address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on Thursday where he took a jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, calling him a “friend”, even as he highlighted that he comes from the most backward community. PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha in a bid to push for the women's reservation bill (Sansad TV)

The prime minister was addressing the lower house during a debate on the Constitutional Amendment Bill over women's reservation in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

PM Modi said that even though he himself is from backward community, it is his responsibility to take everyone along. His remarks came while speaking in support of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha.

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PM Modi stressed that it is 30 years too late to include women in Parliament.

"The need was that 25-30 years ago, when this idea first emerged, we should have implemented it right then. Today, we would have brought it to a considerable level of maturity. As needed, it would have seen improvements from time to time, and that, after all, is the beauty of democracy," PM Modi said.

He added that those who oppose the women quota bill will pay a price for a long time, adding that this move will not benefit any specific party and that it should not be measured in political terms.

PM Modi said that there are some important moments in the life of a country and the mindset of the society and the capability of the leadership can capture that moment and turn it into an asset for the nation.

“Discussion on this important bill began this morning. Many members have raised various issues, and we will provide detailed and accurate information to the House on those matters. That is why I do not wish to go into those specifics. There are some important moments in the life of a country. At such a time, the mindset of the society and the capability of the leadership capture that moment and turn it into an asset for the nation, creating a strong legacy. In the history of India's parliamentary democracy, these are such moments.”

He added that the members of parliament are fortunate to have this opportunity to participate in such an important, nation-building process. He urged the members to not pass on this opportunity.

“I said at the outset that we are all fortunate to have the opportunity to participate in such an important, nation-building process involving half the country's population... We MPs must not let this important opportunity slip away. Together, we Indians are going to give the country a new direction. We are going to make a meaningful effort to infuse our governance system with sensitivity. This will not only shape the nation's politics, but it will also determine the direction and condition of the country.”

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Akhilesh Yadav's mic turned off Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the Prime Minister’s “backward community” remark, saying that when he seeks votes from the community, he conveniently associates himself with it.

Responding to Yadav, PM Modi said, "Akhilesh ji (Yadav) is my friend, so at times he does offer support. It is true that I come from an extremely backward section of society, but my responsibility is to take everyone along. The Constitution has shown me this path, and for me, the Constitution is supreme. It is the strength of our Constitution that a person like me, from a very humble and backward background, has been entrusted with such a great responsibility by the country.”