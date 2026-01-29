Lucknow, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to stay the recent Equity Regulations of the University Grants Commission, while BSP chief Mayawati termed the order “appropriate”. Akhilesh welcomes SC stay on UGC equity rules, Mayawati calls move ‘appropriate’

Reacting to the apex court's observations that the rules were prima facie “vague” and “open to misuse”, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister stressed that both the language of the law and the intent behind it must be clear to prevent injustice and social division.

“True justice does not involve injustice to anyone, and the honourable court ensures precisely this. The language of the law must also be clear, and so must the intent. It's not just about rules, but also about intention," Yadav posted on X.

“May no one be oppressed, nor injustice done to anyone, may no tyranny or excess be inflicted on anyone, nor unfairness to anyone,” he added.

Commenting on the top court decision, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati posted on X: “The new rules implemented by the University Grants Commission to prevent casteist incidents in government and private universities have created an atmosphere of social tension.

“Keeping in view such current circumstances, the decision today by the Hon'ble Supreme Court to stay the UGC's new rules is appropriate.”

“An atmosphere of social tension in this matter would not have arisen at all had the UGC taken all parties into confidence before implementing the new rules and gave appropriate representation to the upper-caste society in the investigation committee under the principles of natural justice,” she added.

The two former chief ministers’ remarks followed after the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the recent UGC Equity Regulations on preventing caste-based discrimination on campuses, observing that if it did not intervene in the matter, it would lead to a dangerous impact and divide society.

The top court order came after various pleas claimed that the UGC adopted a "non-inclusionary" definition of caste-based discrimination and excluded certain categories from institutional protection.

The regulations triggered protests at various places, including in Uttar Pradesh, with student groups and organisations demanding its immediate rollback.

While issuing notice to the Centre and the UGC, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi suggested that the regulations must be revisited by a committee comprising eminent jurists.

“Issue notice, returnable on March 19. Meanwhile, let UGC Regulations 2026 remain in abeyance and 2012 regulations continue,” the bench said.

