Akhilesh Yadav accuses UP Police of detaining Samajwadi Party workers ahead of vote counting

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused district magistrates and police in several Uttar Pradesh districts of illegally detaining opposition political workers to prevent them from participating in vote counting on Tuesday.

"The honourable Supreme Court, the Election Chief @ECISVEEP @CEOUP and the Police Chief @dgpup @Uppolice should immediately take cognizance of the fact that in many districts of Uttar Pradesh, apart from Mirzapur, Aligarh, Kannauj, the District Magistrate and the Police Administration are illegally detaining the political workers of the opposition in their homes so that they cannot participate in the counting of votes tomorrow," Yadav said in a post on 'X' on Monday.

Yadav demanded the immediate release of those detained and criticized the ruling BJP for allegedly attempting to rig elections openly. He stressed that everyone has the right to protect their vote, especially under a government willing to manipulate elections even under court-installed cameras.

He urged the government to avoid unethical practices that could provoke public anger and called for the removal of biased district magistrates and administrative officers to ensure a peaceful vote count.

"It is hoped that such biased DM and administrative officers will be removed immediately and the counting of votes will be completed in a peaceful environment," the Samajwadi Party chief added.

The counting of votes for the 543-member Lok Sabha will commence at 8 am on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar gave a standing ovation to all voters who took part in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases on April 19, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi steering the BJP campaign. A few exit polls predicted that the BJP-led NDA could reach the goal of "400 paar" stated by BJP leaders in the run-up to the elections.

(Inputs from ANI)