Akhilesh Yadav alleges land scam by BJP in Ayodhya: ‘Land of poor taken and…’

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of a land scam worth billions of rupees in Ayodhya. Yadav claimed that BJP and government officials were involved in the scam, and demanded an immediate and thorough investigation into the matter. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference, at party headquarters, in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, Sept 12, 2024. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)(PTI)

While addressing a press conference at the SP headquarters in Lucknow, Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the ongoing land-related theft in the holy city was part of a broader pattern of corruption facilitated by those in power.

In July, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had accused the state government of selling land to outsiders in Ayodhya. He had demanded that a probe be launched by central agencies in these land deals.

He latched on to a news report in The Indian Express to attack the Yogi Adityanath-led dispensation.

“Officials and BJP members are engaged in loot and where there is theft, there will be no development. I thank our party leaders for exposing the dark reality of the looting in Ayodhya,” the SP chief said on Thursday. "If they can commit such theft in a sacred place like Ayodhya, imagine how much more is happening in other districts of Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Yadav said the farmers in Ayodhya who wanted to donate the land for a good cause were denied compensation when the circle rate was raised. He also alleged the involvement of BJP and government officials in illegal activities.

"When poor and naive individuals had their land taken and handed over to others, the circle rate in Ayodhya was raised. Isn't this a loss of revenue?" he asked.

"I am pleased that we have received copies of the land registry involving the BJP officials. The defence land, which was meant for artillery practice, was also sold off by the BJP members. They even changed the railway alignment, which previously did not affect the land of the poor or their businesses," Yadav alleged.

Hitting out at the BJP, Akhilesh said, “Is this their definition of 'zero tolerance' for corruption? The slogan they promoted seems to mean enriching their own people. While the common people were unaware of the future value of their land, officials and BJP members knew all along.”

(With inputs from PTI)