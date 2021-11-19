Akhilesh Yadav calls for BJP's defeat in polls, says may bring back farm laws later

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that the Central government’s decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws was prompted by fear of losing elections. In an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister demanded that those who have “apologised should also quit politics forever”. PM Modi earlier apologised to the citizens for “failing to explain” farmers the benefits of farm laws.

“Farmers's efforts have paid off. It's the defeat of ego and victory of farmers, democracy. People will not forgive them (Centre) in the upcoming polls. This fake apology won't work...People who have apologised should also resign from politics forever,” the SP leader told a press briefing.

Akhilesh Yadav urged people to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Assembly polls, saying the government might bring back the legislation once the elections are over. He said that the kind of support his party got from farmers during the Purvanchal Vijay Yatra not only shook the Uttar Pradesh government but also the Union government.

"The public needs to be cautious, and alert. After the elections, the government might bring the laws back. So for the interest of the farmers, people should vote this government out. Farmers will throw this government out in these elections. They withdrew the laws, not for farmers, but for votes," he added.

The Samajwadi Party leader also brought up the Lakhimpur Kheri incident where protesting farmers were run over by the car of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son. He alleged that the minister is responsible for the death of the farmers, calling on the government to remove him.

"Along with withdrawing the black farm laws the government should also tell when will the Union minister of state for home affairs will be removed", Akhilesh Yadav said.