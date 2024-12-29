Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Akhilesh Yadav claims ‘shivling’ under UP CM's official residence: ‘Must be excavated’

ByHT News Desk
Dec 29, 2024 04:43 PM IST

Akhilesh Yadav has previously attacked the BJP over excavation work by the ASI in Sambhal after a stepwell was unearthed in Chandausi area of the district.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that there was a ‘shivling’ under Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence in Lucknow.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addresses press conference in Lucknow.(Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addresses press conference in Lucknow.(Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

“There is a Shivling under the Chief Minister's residence in Lucknow. We know this. It should also be excavated,” Yadav told reporters at a press conference in the state capital.

SP chief slams BJP over excavations in Sambhal

Akhilesh Yadav has previously attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over excavation work by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Sambhal after a stepwell was unearthed in Chandausi area of the district.

"They will keep searching like this and one day, by digging and digging, they will end up digging their own government," Akhilesh had said.

Officials of the Chandausi municipality in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh said on Saturday that nearby encroachments will be cleared in order to trace out an ancient stepwell.

Saturday marked the eighth day of the excavation, Krishna Kumar Sonkar, the executive officer of the Chandausi municipality, was quoted by PTI as saying.

The violence in Sambhal erupted on November 24 during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque, resulting in four fatalities and multiple injuries among police personnel and locals.

Sambhal's additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shrish Chandra on Saturday said that a total of 50 people have been arrested in connection with the violence near the Jama Masjid area in Sambhal district on November 24.

The ASP told ANI one individual who was wanted in the case had been arrested from Delhi's Batla House.

"So far 50 people have been arrested after the incident of violence in Sambhal. A person named Adnan, who was wanted, was identified on the basis of CCTV and arrested from Batla House in Delhi and sent to jail. The person and his companions were involved in the incident," he said.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On