Akhilesh Yadav claims ‘shivling’ under UP CM's official residence: ‘Must be excavated’

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that there was a 'shivling' under Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence in Lucknow.

“There is a Shivling under the Chief Minister's residence in Lucknow. We know this. It should also be excavated,” Yadav told reporters at a press conference in the state capital.

SP chief slams BJP over excavations in Sambhal

Akhilesh Yadav has previously attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over excavation work by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Sambhal after a stepwell was unearthed in Chandausi area of the district.



"They will keep searching like this and one day, by digging and digging, they will end up digging their own government," Akhilesh had said.



Officials of the Chandausi municipality in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh said on Saturday that nearby encroachments will be cleared in order to trace out an ancient stepwell.

Saturday marked the eighth day of the excavation, Krishna Kumar Sonkar, the executive officer of the Chandausi municipality, was quoted by PTI as saying.

The violence in Sambhal erupted on November 24 during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque, resulting in four fatalities and multiple injuries among police personnel and locals.



Sambhal's additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shrish Chandra on Saturday said that a total of 50 people have been arrested in connection with the violence near the Jama Masjid area in Sambhal district on November 24.

The ASP told ANI one individual who was wanted in the case had been arrested from Delhi's Batla House.

"So far 50 people have been arrested after the incident of violence in Sambhal. A person named Adnan, who was wanted, was identified on the basis of CCTV and arrested from Batla House in Delhi and sent to jail. The person and his companions were involved in the incident," he said.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)